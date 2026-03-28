UK surgeon shares a protein and fibre rich food that reduces heart disease risk, cholesterol, has anti-cancer properties
Even every day staples can pack health benefits more powerful than fancy superfoods or supplements. Dr Rajan shares the benefits of one such food.
Many everyday staples sitting quietly in Indian kitchens are far more powerful than we give them credit for. These common, affordable foods are packed with nutrients that can support heart health, improve gut function, regulate blood sugar, and even help reduce inflammation over time. Some may even carry protective, anti-cancer properties – all without the need for expensive superfoods or supplements. When consumed regularly, these humble ingredients can play a significant role in improving overall wellbeing, often in ways that go unnoticed.
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Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based physician and popular health content creator, is drawing attention to one everyday food that packs a powerful nutritional punch – lentils. Rich in both protein and fibre, he explains how making them a daily staple can benefit overall health. In an Instagram video shared on March 28, the surgeon breaks down the science-backed advantages of lentils, highlighting their role in supporting cardiovascular health, improving gut function, and even offering potential anti-cancer benefits.
What happens when you eat more lentils?
According to Dr Rajan, increasing your intake of lentils can trigger three powerful benefits in the body. It may reduce the risk of heart attacks by around 11 per cent, lower cholesterol levels by approximately eight per cent, and improve blood sugar control – not just for the current meal, but even for the one that follows. He adds that this last benefit is particularly interesting, as it occurs in a part of the colon where most fibres typically don’t reach.
He explains, “When you munch on lentils for breakfast or lunch, your blood sugar throughout the whole day is controlled. This is because the resistant starch and soluble fibres improve your insulin sensitivity for hours. This is known as the second meal effect.”
Benefits of slow fermenting fibres
Dr Rajan points out that lentils are rich in slow-fermenting fibres – the kind that travel through the entire length of the colon before fermenting at the distal end. He explains that most fibre sources, including many supplements, contain compounds like inulin, which tend to ferment quickly in the early part of the colon. In contrast, lentils contain galactooligosaccharides, a type of fibre that reaches the far end of the colon, where it continues to nourish gut bacteria. This deeper fermentation process not only supports overall gut health but may also enhance protective, anti-cancer effects.
The surgeon elaborates, “Lentils have galactooligosaccharides. These ferment slowly, traveling the entire length of the colon to the distal end. And this is actually where most colon cancers start. When bacteria ferment the fibres here, they make butyrate. Butyrate fuels your colon cells, has anti-cancer properties, and reduces inflammation right where you need it most. And the galactooligosaccharide prebiotics in lentils feed the right kind of bacteria like Bifidobacterium.”
Heart health benefits
Dr Rajan outlines compelling statistics that highlight the wide-ranging health benefits of lentils – from reducing cardiovascular risk and lowering cholesterol levels to even decreasing all-cause mortality.
He highlights, “Eating legumes four times a week reduces your cardiovascular disease risk by around 11 percent. Just half a cup of beans daily reduces heart attack risk by around 38 percent. Just 3 months of daily lentils can drop LDL cholesterol levels by around 8 percent. 20 grams of legumes daily reduces your all-cause mortality by around seven to eight percent. You literally live longer.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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