UK surgeon shares a protein and fibre rich food that reduces heart disease risk, cholesterol, has anti-cancer properties

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based physician and popular health content creator, is drawing attention to one everyday food that packs a powerful nutritional punch – lentils. Rich in both protein and fibre, he explains how making them a daily staple can benefit overall health. In an Instagram video shared on March 28, the surgeon breaks down the science-backed advantages of lentils, highlighting their role in supporting cardiovascular health, improving gut function, and even offering potential anti-cancer benefits.

Many everyday staples sitting quietly in Indian kitchens are far more powerful than we give them credit for. These common, affordable foods are packed with nutrients that can support heart health , improve gut function, regulate blood sugar, and even help reduce inflammation over time. Some may even carry protective, anti-cancer properties – all without the need for expensive superfoods or supplements . When consumed regularly, these humble ingredients can play a significant role in improving overall wellbeing, often in ways that go unnoticed.

What happens when you eat more lentils? According to Dr Rajan, increasing your intake of lentils can trigger three powerful benefits in the body. It may reduce the risk of heart attacks by around 11 per cent, lower cholesterol levels by approximately eight per cent, and improve blood sugar control – not just for the current meal, but even for the one that follows. He adds that this last benefit is particularly interesting, as it occurs in a part of the colon where most fibres typically don’t reach.

He explains, “When you munch on lentils for breakfast or lunch, your blood sugar throughout the whole day is controlled. This is because the resistant starch and soluble fibres improve your insulin sensitivity for hours. This is known as the second meal effect.”

Benefits of slow fermenting fibres Dr Rajan points out that lentils are rich in slow-fermenting fibres – the kind that travel through the entire length of the colon before fermenting at the distal end. He explains that most fibre sources, including many supplements, contain compounds like inulin, which tend to ferment quickly in the early part of the colon. In contrast, lentils contain galactooligosaccharides, a type of fibre that reaches the far end of the colon, where it continues to nourish gut bacteria. This deeper fermentation process not only supports overall gut health but may also enhance protective, anti-cancer effects.

The surgeon elaborates, “Lentils have galactooligosaccharides. These ferment slowly, traveling the entire length of the colon to the distal end. And this is actually where most colon cancers start. When bacteria ferment the fibres here, they make butyrate. Butyrate fuels your colon cells, has anti-cancer properties, and reduces inflammation right where you need it most. And the galactooligosaccharide prebiotics in lentils feed the right kind of bacteria like Bifidobacterium.”

Heart health benefits Dr Rajan outlines compelling statistics that highlight the wide-ranging health benefits of lentils – from reducing cardiovascular risk and lowering cholesterol levels to even decreasing all-cause mortality.

He highlights, “Eating legumes four times a week reduces your cardiovascular disease risk by around 11 percent. Just half a cup of beans daily reduces heart attack risk by around 38 percent. Just 3 months of daily lentils can drop LDL cholesterol levels by around 8 percent. 20 grams of legumes daily reduces your all-cause mortality by around seven to eight percent. You literally live longer.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.