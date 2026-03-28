Tip of the day: Always soak pulses to reduce bloating, increase protein absorption; nutritionist shares guide

Pulses are a great source of vitamins and minerals, including iron, potassium, magnesium, zinc, and folate. Moreover, diets that incorporate pulses have shown higher intakes of protein and fibre, making them an ideal option for vegetarians seeking protein-rich foods. Soaking time really matters for pulses because it helps to reduce gas and bloating, and improves protein digestion. (Unsplash)

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However, did you know that if you don't soak them properly, pulses can cause more problems? In a March 27 Instagram post, Kiran Kukreja, a certified dietitian and nutritionist, listed the recommended soaking times for various pulses. Her guide includes pulses such as green moong dal, rajma, toor dal, lobia, kala chana, and more, consumed in Indian households every day.

The right soaking time for pulses According to the nutritionist, soaking time really matters for pulses because it helps to reduce gas and bloating, improves mineral absorption, cooks faster, and makes protein easier to digest. Therefore, our tip of the day is: Always soak pulses properly before consumption.

Sharing her guide, the nutritionist captioned her post: “Did you know each pulse needs a different soaking time? Here's the exact guide.” Here's what she recommended: