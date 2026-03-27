Bored of eating plain boiled eggs? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares his recipe for high-protein chilli oil eggs
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe transforms boiled eggs into a flavourful dish using aromatic chilli oil and ingredients like garlic and spring onions.
Eggs are among the most protein-rich foods, making them a good choice for people looking to complete their daily protein intake, those who work out regularly, or those who want to build muscle. It is a great source of protein; a large whole egg contains approximately 6.3 grams. This is why people often eat boiled or fried eggs daily to complete their protein intake.
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However, eating boiled eggs daily can be quite boring. Therefore, experimenting with them without compromising their nutritional benefits can be rewarding, as they can be consumed at breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even as a snack. In a post shared on March 21, 2026, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared his recipe for aromatic chilli oil eggs to make boiled eggs more exciting on his website.
In the recipe, chef Sanjeev turned simple eggs into a bold, flavour-packed dish using aromatic chilli oil, gentle heat, and smart technique. Apart from eggs, the main ingredients needed to make this dish include bird's eye chillies, garlic, spring onions with greens, and Korean instant noodle seasoning, among other things.
Here's the recipe:
⦿ Ingredients
4 eggs
6 to 7 bird's eye chillies
1/2 cup oil
8 to 10 garlic cloves
1 inch of ginger
3 spring onions with greens
2 teaspoons Korean instant noodle seasoning
2 teaspoons white sesame seeds
2 teaspoons vinegar
1½ teaspoon salt
⦿ Method
1. Take water in a deep pan, add eggs, and switch on the heat. Allow to cook for 12 minutes.
2. Take chilled water in a bowl. Drain the eggs and add them to the water to avoid overcooking. Remove the eggs from the water, peel, and halve them.
3. Finely chop garlic cloves, ginger, and bird's eye chillies and transfer them into a bowl.
4. Chop spring onion greens and bulbs and transfer them into the same bowl.
5. Arrange the halved eggs in serving plate.
6. Heat oil in a pan and add it to the bowl in which all the chopped ingredients are kept.
7. Add Korean instant noodles seasoning, white sesame seeds and salt and mix well.
8. Drizzle this mixture over the boiled egg halves and serve.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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