Bored of eating plain boiled eggs? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares his recipe for high-protein chilli oil eggs

In the recipe, chef Sanjeev turned simple eggs into a bold, flavour-packed dish using aromatic chilli oil , gentle heat, and smart technique. Apart from eggs, the main ingredients needed to make this dish include bird's eye chillies, garlic, spring onions with greens, and Korean instant noodle seasoning, among other things.

However, eating boiled eggs daily can be quite boring. Therefore, experimenting with them without compromising their nutritional benefits can be rewarding, as they can be consumed at breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even as a snack. In a post shared on March 21, 2026, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared his recipe for aromatic chilli oil eggs to make boiled eggs more exciting on his website.

Eggs are among the most protein-rich foods , making them a good choice for people looking to complete their daily protein intake, those who work out regularly, or those who want to build muscle. It is a great source of protein; a large whole egg contains approximately 6.3 grams. This is why people often eat boiled or fried eggs daily to complete their protein intake.

⦿ Ingredients 4 eggs

6 to 7 bird's eye chillies

1/2 cup oil

8 to 10 garlic cloves

1 inch of ginger

3 spring onions with greens

2 teaspoons Korean instant noodle seasoning

2 teaspoons white sesame seeds

2 teaspoons vinegar

1½ teaspoon salt

⦿ Method 1. Take water in a deep pan, add eggs, and switch on the heat. Allow to cook for 12 minutes.

2. Take chilled water in a bowl. Drain the eggs and add them to the water to avoid overcooking. Remove the eggs from the water, peel, and halve them.

3. Finely chop garlic cloves, ginger, and bird's eye chillies and transfer them into a bowl.

4. Chop spring onion greens and bulbs and transfer them into the same bowl.

5. Arrange the halved eggs in serving plate.

6. Heat oil in a pan and add it to the bowl in which all the chopped ingredients are kept.

7. Add Korean instant noodles seasoning, white sesame seeds and salt and mix well.

8. Drizzle this mixture over the boiled egg halves and serve.

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