Love chilli oil? Wait till you try some chilli ghee

Are you the kind to drizzle — or dunk — some crispy chilli oil over everything? From ramen, to eggs, to sandwiches and even some staple dal chawal; there's really not a lot chilli oil doesn't create some magic with. If this is speaking to you, we have happen to have just the ultimate desi upgrade. Bold and addictive, digital food creator Mrinal Marwaha's delectable chilli ghee recipe will have your mouth watering the second that spicy spoon of goodness hits the crispy paratha. Follow the recipe below.

Method: First things first, the purer your ghee base, the more clarified the taste pay off's going to be. Add the ghee to a hot pan and let it melt through. Be sure to not let it start smoking right away. Add the button red chillies, peppercorns, cinnamon sticks, star anise and chopped garlic. Let this simmer on low heat till the ghee starts turning light brown. Now sift the spices out using a metal sieve and let the ghee rest for a bit. In a separate glass container (which is where your chilli ghee will sit till you lick it clean), add the chilli flakes, Kashmiri red chilli powder, brown sugar and sesame seeds. Next, pour in the hot spicy ghee and mix it well. If you're looking for a more defined flavour, adding a hint of salt will definitely enhance the depth of the concoction.

(recipe from Mrinal Marwaha)

The first thing that comes to mind is of course slathering it on to your morning parathas as the butter slides off. But a fat drizzle on some dal chawal, a quick smear on your aloo sandwich or as your staple accompaniment for anything remotely desi on your plate — we're not exaggerating when we say this recipe will change your life! Get simmering.