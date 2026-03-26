Chef Kunal Kapur shares his Ashtami and Navami special recipe for fluffy suji halwa, spiced kala chana, golden puris

The last two days of Navratri - Ashtami and Navami - are incomplete without suji halwa, puris, and kala chana. Almost every Indian household prepares this special meal on Ashtami or Navami, or both days, and even distributes it to little girls during Kanya Pujan to seek the blessings of Maa Durga. Chef Kunal Kapur's recipe for kala chana, suji halwa and puri. (Chef Kunal Kapur)

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On March 25, chef Kunal Kapur shared his recipe for suji halwa, puris, and kala chana on Instagram. “Ashtami prasad, made with love. Fluffy suji halwa, perfectly spiced kala chana, and golden puris - each bite full of warmth, tradition, and devotion. I’m sharing the most foolproof recipe with you guys - recreate it at home tomorrow, share it with your loved ones, and celebrate the joy of giving, gratitude, and festive flavours,” he captioned the recipe.

If you and your loved ones are making this Ashtami and Navami special meal, here's the recipe by chef Kunal to make these dishes even more delectable: