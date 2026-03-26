Chef Kunal Kapur shares his Ashtami and Navami special recipe for fluffy suji halwa, spiced kala chana, golden puris
Chef Kunal Kapur shares a delectable recipe for a festive meal of suji halwa, kala chana, and puris, traditionally prepared during Ashtami and Navami.
The last two days of Navratri - Ashtami and Navami - are incomplete without suji halwa, puris, and kala chana. Almost every Indian household prepares this special meal on Ashtami or Navami, or both days, and even distributes it to little girls during Kanya Pujan to seek the blessings of Maa Durga.
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On March 25, chef Kunal Kapur shared his recipe for suji halwa, puris, and kala chana on Instagram. “Ashtami prasad, made with love. Fluffy suji halwa, perfectly spiced kala chana, and golden puris - each bite full of warmth, tradition, and devotion. I’m sharing the most foolproof recipe with you guys - recreate it at home tomorrow, share it with your loved ones, and celebrate the joy of giving, gratitude, and festive flavours,” he captioned the recipe.
If you and your loved ones are making this Ashtami and Navami special meal, here's the recipe by chef Kunal to make these dishes even more delectable:
Ingredients
⦿ For kala chana:
Kala Chana (boiled) – 2 cups
Oil – 3 tbsp
Cumin seeds – 1 tsp
Green chilli – 1
Ginger chopped – 2 tsp
Turmeric powder – ½ tsp
Chilli powder – 1 tsp
Coriander powder – 1 tbsp
Salt to taste
Ghee – 1 tbsp
⦿ For poori:
Wheat flour – 2 cups
Salt – ½ tsp
Water – as required
Oil – 1 tbsp
⦿ For syrup:
Water – 3 cups
Sugar – ¾ cup
Cardamom powder – ½ tsp
⦿ For halwa:
Ghee – ⅔ cup
Suji (semolina) – 1 cup
Dry fruits chopped – handful
Method
⦿ Chana
- Heat oil, add cumin seeds, and let them splutter.
- Add green chilli and ginger, sauté briefly.
- Add turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, and salt.
- Add the boiled kala chana, mix well, and cook for five to seven minutes (add a little water if needed).
- Finish with ghee and set aside.
⦿ Poori
- Mix wheat flour, salt, and oil.
- Add water and knead into a stiff dough. Rest for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Divide into small balls, roll into discs.
- Deep-fry in hot oil until puffed and golden.
⦿ Halwa
- Boil water, sugar, and cardamom powder until the sugar dissolves (keep warm).
- Heat the ghee, add suji, and roast until golden and aromatic.
- Add dry fruits, sauté briefly.
- Carefully add warm syrup, stirring continuously.
- Cook until thick and leave the sides of the pan.
Serve hot puri with kala chana and suji halwa, and enjoy the meal with your family.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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