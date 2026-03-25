Ram Navami 2026: When is Ram Navami March 26 or 27? Check the correct date, puja tithi, muhurat, rituals and more
Ram Navami 2026: Know on which day Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Ram, falls in 2026, including rituals, puja muhurat and more.
Ram Navami 2026: The holy festival of Ram Navami, also known as Shri Ram Janmotsav, marks the birth of Lord Ram, one of the incarnations of Lord Vishnu. The occasion is marked with much pomp by Hindu devotees. It falls on the last day of Chaitra Navratri, a 9-day festival during which Hindus worship Goddess Durga in her nine forms.
Also Read | Chaitra Navratri 2026 calendar: Start and end dates, colours for every 9 days and Maa Durga avatars to worship
When is Ram Navami in 2026? Correct date: March 26 or March 27
Lord Ram was born on Navami Tithi during the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month, the first month of the Hindu calendar, which usually corresponds to late March or April. The festival is celebrated on the last day of Chaitra Navratri. According to the Drik Panchang, Ram Navami falls on March 26. However, it will end on March 27, which is why there is confusion.
Ram Navami 2026: Puja tithi, muhurat and rituals
This year, the Ram Navami Tithi begins at 11:48 AM on Thursday, March 26, and ends the following day, Friday, March 27, at 10:06 AM. While most Hindu devotees will mark the festival on March 26, the Vaishnava Rama Navami will be celebrated on Friday, March 27.
Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat - 11:13 AM to 1:41 PM
Vaishnava Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat - 11:13 AM to 1:41 PM
According to the Drik Panchang, Lord Rama was born during the Madhyahna period, the middle of the day. Madhyahna, which prevails for approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes, is the most auspicious time to perform Ram Navami Puja rituals. Hence, the exact time to celebrate Lord Ram's birthday falls between 11 am and 1 pm in most Indian cities.
|Festival
|Date and timings
|Ram Navami
|Thursday, March 27, 2026
|Ram Navami Madhyahna muhurat
|11:13 am to 01:41 pm
|Ram Navami Madhyahna moment
|12:27 pm
|Navami tithi begins
|11:48 am on March 26, 2026
|Navami tithi ends
|10:06 am on March 27, 2026
On the auspicious festival of Ram Navami, devotees should wake up early and take a holy bath to cleanse themselves. They should also wear new clothes and visit the temple to worship Lord Rama. One should also read the Ramcharitmanas on this day or conduct a path in their home and invite loved ones and neighbours.
Devotees can also organise food stalls to feed the needy or provide alms for the poor. On this day, people also invite little girls to their homes, perform kanya pujan, and distribute food, clothes, and useful items to underprivileged girls as they are considered the pure incarnations of Goddess Durga, who is worshipped during Chaitra Navratri.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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