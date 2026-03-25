Ram Navami 2026: When is Ram Navami March 26 or 27? Check the correct date, puja tithi, muhurat, rituals and more

Ram Navami 2026: The holy festival of Ram Navami, also known as Shri Ram Janmotsav, marks the birth of Lord Ram, one of the incarnations of Lord Vishnu. The occasion is marked with much pomp by Hindu devotees. It falls on the last day of Chaitra Navratri, a 9-day festival during which Hindus worship Goddess Durga in her nine forms. Ram Navami 2026: This year, Ram Navami falls on March 26. (HT Photo)

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When is Ram Navami in 2026? Correct date: March 26 or March 27 Lord Ram was born on Navami Tithi during the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month, the first month of the Hindu calendar, which usually corresponds to late March or April. The festival is celebrated on the last day of Chaitra Navratri. According to the Drik Panchang, Ram Navami falls on March 26. However, it will end on March 27, which is why there is confusion.

Ram Navami 2026: Puja tithi, muhurat and rituals This year, the Ram Navami Tithi begins at 11:48 AM on Thursday, March 26, and ends the following day, Friday, March 27, at 10:06 AM. While most Hindu devotees will mark the festival on March 26, the Vaishnava Rama Navami will be celebrated on Friday, March 27.

Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat - 11:13 AM to 1:41 PM

Vaishnava Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat - 11:13 AM to 1:41 PM

According to the Drik Panchang, Lord Rama was born during the Madhyahna period, the middle of the day. Madhyahna, which prevails for approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes, is the most auspicious time to perform Ram Navami Puja rituals. Hence, the exact time to celebrate Lord Ram's birthday falls between 11 am and 1 pm in most Indian cities.