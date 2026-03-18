Chaitra Navratri 2026 calendar: Start and end dates, full 9-day fasting guide, colours and Maa Durga forms to worship
Chaitra Navratri 2026 calendar: Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day festival dedicated to Maa Durga, featuring devotion, fasting, and worship of her nine forms.
Chaitra Navratri 2026 calendar: Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day period of devotion, fasting, and spiritual reflection, dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine revered forms, collectively known as the Navdurgas. The auspicious festival culminates with Ram Navami, celebrating the birth of Lord Rama.
Observed from the first day of the Chaitra month, it also marks the beginning of the Hindu lunar new year, making it a time of renewed energy and faith. If you’re gearing up to celebrate Navratri in 2026, here’s everything you need to know, from the start date and the significance of each of the nine days to the timing of Ashtami and Ram Navami.
Chaitra Navratri 2026 date and time
Chaitra Navratri is observed during the Shukla Paksha (bright lunar phase) of the Hindu month of Chaitra, which usually falls between late March and April in the Gregorian calendar. As per Drik Panchang, the festival begins on the Pratipada Tithi of this auspicious phase.
- Chaitra Navratri begins: Thursday, March 19, 2026
- Ghatsthapana muhurat: 6:52 AM to 7:43 AM
- Abhijit Muhurat: 12:05 PM to 12:53 PM
- Chaitra Navratri ends: Friday, March 27, 2026
The festival spans nine days and concludes with Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Rama. Since it falls on the ninth day of Navratri, it is also popularly referred to as Ram Navratri.
Chaitra Navratri 2026 full calendar
Take a look at the festival calendar below for the exact dates of the nine days of Chaitra Navratri, along with the designated colours and the forms of Maa Durga to worship each day:
|Navratri Day
|Date
|Festival
|Tithi
|Colour
|Day 1
|Thrusday, March 19
|Ghatasthapana and Maa Shailputri Puja
|Pratipada
|Yellow
|Day 2
|Friday, March 20
|Maa Brahmacharini Puja
|Dwitiya
|Green
|Day 3
|Saturday, March 21
|Gauri Puja, Saubhagya Teej
Chandraghanta Puja
|Tritiya
|Grey
|Day 4
|Sunday, March 22
|Kushmanda Puja, Vasudeva Chaturthi
|Chaturthi
|Orange
|Day 5
|Monday, March 23
|Naag Puja, Lakshmi Panchami
Skandamata Puja
|Panchami
|White
|Day 6
|Tuesday, March 24
|Skanda Sashti, Yamuna Chhath
Katyayani Puja
|Shashthi
|Red
|Day 7
|Wednesday, March 25
|Maha Saptami, Kalaratri Puja
|Saptami
|Royal blue
|Day 8
|Thrusday, March 26
|Durga Ashtami and
Rama Navami
|Ashtami
|Pink
|Day 9
|Friday, March 27
|Dashami, Navratri Parana
|Navami
|Purple
Chaitra Navratri 2026 calendar: Nine days of fasting
During the sacred nine days of Navratri, devotees worship the nine divine forms of Maa Durga: Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri.
Each day is dedicated to one form, with devotees observing fasts, offering prayers, preparing special bhog at home, and visiting temples to seek blessings.
On the eighth day, known as Ashtami, young girls are worshipped as manifestations of the Goddess in her purest form. The ninth day marks Ram Navami, celebrating the birth of Lord Rama. Devotees observe the occasion with prayers, devotional songs, temple visits, and fasting to seek the blessings of both Lord Rama and Maa Durga.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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