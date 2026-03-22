Gastroenterologist shares why you shouldn't throw out the egg yolk: It has 3g protein, vitamin B12, biotin and…

In the video, the gastroenterologist challenged the misconception that consuming egg yolks raises cholesterol levels, especially given the common acceptance of unhealthy processed foods. He also highlighted that eating egg yolks is highly beneficial, as beyond providing protein, they also contain B12, biotin, and calcium, which are essential for maintaining healthy hair and brain function.

In a March 21 Instagram post, Dr Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist with over 10 years of experience at Fortis Vasant Kunj, Delhi, highlighted the underrated power of eggs, especially the yolk, and stressed that one shouldn't skipthem.

Eggs are often considered a great source of protein . However, the egg yolk often gets a bad reputation. In fact, those who strength train prefer eating egg whites and skipping egg yolks as they believe it will increase their cholesterol and add unnecessary fat to their diet. However, according to Dr Shubham Vatsya, that is far from the truth.

Moreover, he noted that eggs are an affordable and natural alternative to expensive supplements favoured by people. He added that for individuals without pre-existing conditions like diabetes or hypertension, eating multiple yolks daily is safe.

Don't skip the yolk Highlighting why you shouldn't skip the yolk, the gastroenterologist noted that a single egg white contains just 3 grams of protein, and nothing else. Meanwhile, an egg yolk provides an additional 3 grams of protein, along with Vitamin B12, biotin, magnesium, and calcium - nutrients that play a crucial role in maintaining healthy, dark hair.

He added, “Nowadays, young women—influenced by various social media influencers—are consuming a multitude of supplements that come with exorbitant price tags. Yet, a single egg costs merely 6 rupees in the market. Simply boil it for 10 minutes and eat it. To make it even tastier, top it with some chopped onions, green chillies, and a sprinkle of black pepper.”

Eggs have all 9 essential amino acids Criticising the hate for yolks, the gastroenterologist said, “In our country, there is an obsession with the notion that egg yolks raise cholesterol levels. Yet people wake up in the morning, eat jalebis, refined-flour noodles, bread pakoras, and French fries, and find nothing wrong with that.”

However, he noted that one egg provides protein, healthy fats, choline for brain health, and antioxidants for sharp eyesight. He added, "It boosts good cholesterol, keeps sugar stable, and supports immunity, plus muscle recovery. With all 9 essential amino acids, eggs are a powerhouse of nutrition. The simplest step to better health? Add eggs to your daily plate.”

Moreover, he noted that if you are non-diabetic, do not suffer from hypertension, and have a normal lipid profile, you can comfortably consume up to three egg yolks.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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