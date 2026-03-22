Gastroenterologist shares why you shouldn't throw out the egg yolk: It has 3g protein, vitamin B12, biotin and…
Dr Shubham Vatsya advocates for consuming egg yolks, citing their nutritional benefits like additional protein, vital vitamins, biotin, and more.
Eggs are often considered a great source of protein. However, the egg yolk often gets a bad reputation. In fact, those who strength train prefer eating egg whites and skipping egg yolks as they believe it will increase their cholesterol and add unnecessary fat to their diet. However, according to Dr Shubham Vatsya, that is far from the truth.
Also Read | Nutritionist shares right way to spend first 2 hours in morning: Consistent wake-up time, when to drink coffee
In a March 21 Instagram post, Dr Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist with over 10 years of experience at Fortis Vasant Kunj, Delhi, highlighted the underrated power of eggs, especially the yolk, and stressed that one shouldn't skipthem.
The underrated power of eggs
In the video, the gastroenterologist challenged the misconception that consuming egg yolks raises cholesterol levels, especially given the common acceptance of unhealthy processed foods. He also highlighted that eating egg yolks is highly beneficial, as beyond providing protein, they also contain B12, biotin, and calcium, which are essential for maintaining healthy hair and brain function.
Moreover, he noted that eggs are an affordable and natural alternative to expensive supplements favoured by people. He added that for individuals without pre-existing conditions like diabetes or hypertension, eating multiple yolks daily is safe.
Don't skip the yolk
Highlighting why you shouldn't skip the yolk, the gastroenterologist noted that a single egg white contains just 3 grams of protein, and nothing else. Meanwhile, an egg yolk provides an additional 3 grams of protein, along with Vitamin B12, biotin, magnesium, and calcium - nutrients that play a crucial role in maintaining healthy, dark hair.
He added, “Nowadays, young women—influenced by various social media influencers—are consuming a multitude of supplements that come with exorbitant price tags. Yet, a single egg costs merely 6 rupees in the market. Simply boil it for 10 minutes and eat it. To make it even tastier, top it with some chopped onions, green chillies, and a sprinkle of black pepper.”
Eggs have all 9 essential amino acids
Criticising the hate for yolks, the gastroenterologist said, “In our country, there is an obsession with the notion that egg yolks raise cholesterol levels. Yet people wake up in the morning, eat jalebis, refined-flour noodles, bread pakoras, and French fries, and find nothing wrong with that.”
However, he noted that one egg provides protein, healthy fats, choline for brain health, and antioxidants for sharp eyesight. He added, "It boosts good cholesterol, keeps sugar stable, and supports immunity, plus muscle recovery. With all 9 essential amino acids, eggs are a powerhouse of nutrition. The simplest step to better health? Add eggs to your daily plate.”
Moreover, he noted that if you are non-diabetic, do not suffer from hypertension, and have a normal lipid profile, you can comfortably consume up to three egg yolks.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.