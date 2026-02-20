When Katy Perry revealed secret to staying fit, losing 9 kg: 3-5 small meals a day, eating eggs daily, working out…
Katy Perry, known for her body transformation, maintains a healthy lifestyle with early meals, exercise, and clean eating, including hard-boiled eggs.
When it comes to healthy eating and committing to a holistic lifestyle, you can trust Katy Perry's name to come up. The pop star is known for her body transformation, reportedly losing a whopping 20 lbs (9kg) a few years back.
Also Read | Cardiologist reveals if coconut oil is safe for your heart: Learn the truth about common South Indian cooking staple
A pop star's life is often very busy with multiple tours, photoshoots, and hectic travel schedules. Amid this high-octane lifestyle, 41-year-old Katy practices healthy eating, early last-meal schedules, cutting out sugar and processed foods, and working out regularly.
What Katy Perry eats daily
Eggs have been gaining popularity among those trying to be fit and healthy because they are a great source of protein, and Katy is one of them. According to an Instagram post the Roar singer shared in 2024, she eats hard-boiled eggs several times a day. “I eat a lot of hard-boiled eggs because they are a great source of protein,” she said in the clip.
She also eats "clean" foods like chicken or fish, along with plenty of fruit and vegetables, nuts, and seeds. Elaborating on her diet in a 2023 interview with Women's Health, Katy explained that she always begins her day with a glass of water and a cup of tea with hot apple cider vinegar, followed by celery juice.
“That is the best way to start, is just to drink water. I know it's such a cliché, but I think a lot of us go straight to the coffee without just drinking a glass of water,” she confessed.
She also eats three to five small meals a day, including breakfast consisting of a banana or hard-boiled eggs: “something that is light, but has some kick to start my day.” The morning meal is followed by protein with salad or soup for lunch.
Dinner consists of a simple meal, which is sometimes a protein, greens, and soup, or pasta, once or twice a week, between 6 PM and 8 PM. One significant change Katy has made to her lifestyle is eating earlier.
“I've started eating earlier, which everybody swears by, but that's only because my daughter eats earlier, which is great. I used to go to dinner at eight o'clock, and anyone who tries to make a reservation at eight o'clock, I'm like, ‘I'm out,’ it's too much,” she shared.
As for her workout, Katy exercises three to four times a week, but she admits working out isn't her "favourite" thing to do unless she is dancing or snowboarding. Her favourite activities include hiking, pickleball, and candlelight yoga.
About Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau
Meanwhile, on February 20, pop star Katy Perry grabbed headlines after rumours suggested that she and former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau are expecting their first child together. A post on X, which has garnered over 4.8 million views, mentioned, attaching a photo of the two together, “Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are expecting their first child together.”
The news comes after the couple made their relationship public. Despite the social media claim, neither Perry's nor Trudeau's team has made an announcement about the pregnancy.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau began dating around mid-2025 but only made their relationship official recently. They hard-launched each other on their social media profiles. Reports indicate that the couple have gotten more ‘serious’ about their relationship in 2026.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is an Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times with almost 9 years of experience in lifestyle reporting. Over the years, Pallavi has reported extensively on health, fashion, pop culture, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art and culture, fitness, and sex and relationships. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC Dhenkanal), she also holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, she spent nearly three years with India Today and 1.5 years with ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, Vagabomb. Pallavi enjoys tracking global fashion trends, interviewing celebrities, following international fashion seasons, and keeping pace with pop culture—interests that often turn into engaging write-ups. Alongside this, she has a keen eye for impactful health stories. She regularly engages with doctors, designers, and content creators to craft narratives with depth and perspective. Born and raised in Haryana, her heart remains deeply connected to her ancestral home in Odisha. She has a knack for finding interesting angles where none seem to exist. When not chasing stories, she spends her downtime enjoying playdates with her dog, planning her next vacation, or discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.