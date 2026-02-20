When Katy Perry revealed secret to staying fit, losing 9 kg: 3-5 small meals a day, eating eggs daily, working out…

Eggs have been gaining popularity among those trying to be fit and healthy because they are a great source of protein, and Katy is one of them. According to an Instagram post the Roar singer shared in 2024, she eats hard-boiled eggs several times a day. “I eat a lot of hard-boiled eggs because they are a great source of protein,” she said in the clip.

A pop star's life is often very busy with multiple tours, photoshoots, and hectic travel schedules. Amid this high-octane lifestyle, 41-year-old Katy practices healthy eating, early last-meal schedules , cutting out sugar and processed foods, and working out regularly.

When it comes to healthy eating and committing to a holistic lifestyle, you can trust Katy Perry 's name to come up. The pop star is known for her body transformation, reportedly losing a whopping 20 lbs (9kg) a few years back.

She also eats "clean" foods like chicken or fish, along with plenty of fruit and vegetables, nuts, and seeds. Elaborating on her diet in a 2023 interview with Women's Health, Katy explained that she always begins her day with a glass of water and a cup of tea with hot apple cider vinegar, followed by celery juice.

“That is the best way to start, is just to drink water. I know it's such a cliché, but I think a lot of us go straight to the coffee without just drinking a glass of water,” she confessed.

She also eats three to five small meals a day, including breakfast consisting of a banana or hard-boiled eggs: “something that is light, but has some kick to start my day.” The morning meal is followed by protein with salad or soup for lunch.

Dinner consists of a simple meal, which is sometimes a protein, greens, and soup, or pasta, once or twice a week, between 6 PM and 8 PM. One significant change Katy has made to her lifestyle is eating earlier.

“I've started eating earlier, which everybody swears by, but that's only because my daughter eats earlier, which is great. I used to go to dinner at eight o'clock, and anyone who tries to make a reservation at eight o'clock, I'm like, ‘I'm out,’ it's too much,” she shared.

As for her workout, Katy exercises three to four times a week, but she admits working out isn't her "favourite" thing to do unless she is dancing or snowboarding. Her favourite activities include hiking, pickleball, and candlelight yoga.