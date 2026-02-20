Cardiologist reveals if coconut oil is safe for your heart: Learn the truth about common South Indian cooking staple

In the world of nutrition, few ingredients are as polarising as coconut oil. To some, it’s a metabolism-boosting superfood; to others, it’s a 'clogged artery in a jar'. For many South Indians, it is a centuries-old cultural staple. Also read | How to lose weight with South Indian diet, according to fitness coach: ‘Avoid idli and dosa, switch to low calorie...’ Superfood or heart hazard? Here's what you need to know if you use coconut oil for cooking. (Freepik)

To cut through the noise, HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr Deebanshu Gupta, an interventional cardiologist at Sarvodya Hospital, Jalandhar, to find out if this tropical oil truly deserves a place in a heart-healthy kitchen.

The verdict on saturated fat in coconut oil The primary concern regarding coconut oil was its composition. "Coconut oil contains a high level of saturated fat — more than 80 percent," Dr Gupta explained. While it was true that coconut oil can raise HDL (the 'good' cholesterol), Dr Gupta warned that this did not tell the whole story. The oil significantly raises LDL (the 'bad' cholesterol), which is a primary driver of cardiovascular disease, he shared.

How coconut oil compares to other cooking oils According to Dr Gupta, when stacked against unsaturated alternatives, coconut oil often falls short in clinical health outcomes. He shared that the superior choices were olive, mustard, sunflower, and canola oils. Some people also compare coconut oil to butter or vanaspati. What was Dr Gupta's message to them? “Being better than butter does not mean it is good for the heart," he said.

The Kerala paradox: Why did ancestors stay healthy? Dr Gupta shared that a common argument in favour of coconut oil was its traditional use in South Indian states, like Kerala, where heart disease wasn't historically rampant. He said that the secret wasn't the oil itself, but the entire ecosystem of the traditional lifestyle:

⦿ Coconut was eaten alongside fish, lentils, fermented foods, and fresh vegetables.

⦿ Meals were freshly prepared at home, devoid of refined sugars and preservatives.

⦿ Traditional communities had significantly higher daily physical exertion and lower overall calorie intake.

Dr Gupta explained: "Coconut oil was one piece of a larger system. When you remove it from that setting and add it to a modern, sedentary diet full of processed foods, the effect changes entirely."

Use coconut oil with caution For the modern consumer, Dr Gupta suggested a pragmatic approach rather than an outright ban:

⦿ If you have high cholesterol, diabetes, or existing heart disease, use oils like olive or mustard as your primary fat.

⦿ If you love the taste of coconut oil in traditional dishes, use it sparingly.

⦿ No single oil will save or ruin your heart; health is the result of long-term habits, including regular exercise and medical check-ups.

Final verdict: Is coconut oil good for you or bad? "Coconut oil is neither a miracle nor an enemy," Dr Gupta concluded, adding, "Small amounts usually don't cause issues, but excessive use leads to trouble. Science allows us to understand that while traditions are valuable, they must be adapted to our modern, less active lives."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.