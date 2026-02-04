Physician reveals how to control your cholesterol levels without eating 'like a cow' and going on ‘crash diets’

According to Dr Sermed Mezher, a family medicine physician and content creator, receiving a high cholesterol diagnosis often triggers an immediate sense of urgency. This leads many to consider a ‘crash diet’ or extreme restriction of all dietary fats.

The World Heart Federation says that high cholesterol causes 4.4 million deaths every year, or 7.8 percent of all deaths. But the good news is that it is one of the major controllable risk factors for heart disease. But do you really need to eat ‘like a cow’ to get the cholesterol levels under control?

While your body needs some cholesterol to make hormones, vitamin D, and substances that help you digest foods, it is the bad cholesterol, also known as LDL or low-density lipoprotein, that you should be wary of.

“This instinctual reaction stems from the desire to 'clean out' the arteries as quickly as possible, but sudden, drastic caloric deficits can actually backfire. When the body enters a state of semi-starvation, the liver may paradoxically increase its production of cholesterol to maintain cell membrane integrity and hormone synthesis during the perceived crisis,” the physician noted.

Furthermore, extreme diets are rarely sustainable, as they can lower your basal metabolic rate and lead to a ‘rebound’ effect that leaves your lipid profile worse than before. You do not need a crash diet to control your cholesterol. In the February 4 Instagram post, he shared some tried-and-tested methods you can apply in your daily life.

1. Reduce trans fat intake Trans fat can be present in margarine, fried food, biscuits, cakes, and pastries, according to the physician. “You can get an indication of whether these are present by looking for hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated vegetable oils on the ingredient list. Manufacturers add these to increase the food's shelf life, but they also increase your bad cholesterol and reduce your good cholesterol, HDL,” he warned.

2. Increasing consumption of fish or omega-3 supplements The second method to control cholesterol levels is to increase your intake of oily fish or take omega-3s. The physician recommends eating fresh fish rather than relying on supplements. According to him, this will help to improve your HDL and control triglycerides. “However, this doesn't seem to reduce LDLs and, in some cases, can even increase them, especially if you take supplements containing DHA,” he warned.

3. Consume more fibre Lastly, he recommends increasing your fibre intake, of which “85 to 90% of adults in the US and UK are not doing.” According to the physician, the elusive goal is 30 grams of fibre per day because they bind to cholesterol-rich bile acids in the gut, allowing them to be excreted rather than absorbed.

“This can lead to significantly reduced blood LDL levels, which is a significant risk factor for furring of the arteries in the long term. This condition can lead to heart attacks and strokes. Keep them clean. Eat smart, don't starve,” he emphasised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.