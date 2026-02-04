Navjot Kaur Sidhu admits to using cow urine for drinking and bathing since cancer journey; oncologists warn against it

In the video posted by Acharya Aniruddhacharya on Instgaram, Navjot Kaur Sidhu was seen agreeing as he shared details of her cancer journey, stating that she was still drinking cow urine after she started having it regularly – and was even bathing in it – during her illness.

While the video has been widely shared, medical experts have debunked the claim about cow urine, warning that such 'anecdotal' evidence could prove fatal if followed by others.

However, following a backlash and concerns regarding alleged medical misinformation, Navjot Kaur Sidhu took to X (formerly Twitter) on February 3 to clarify her stance. She shared that she does not advocate abandoning modern medicine.

She said, “See the full video. Allopathic treatment is the only cure once you have cancer. This was one second of half hour talk on supporting therapies helping people. You always do inclusive treatment because if you keep having sugar, refined oils, acidic products, preserved foods, grains, milk products, pesticide used food etc. you can never cure your illness. Lifestyle changes and food that you eat change your cells from inflammatory and malignant to normal cells. First basic treatment protocol by your oncologist. Half knowledge is very dangerous, full reel should be seen.”

She also shared on Instagram: “Only allopathic treatment by a cancer specialist will save your life. Alternative therapies like lifestyle changes, pesticide-free organic foods, no grains or milk products, cow urine therapies act as supportive therapy and can never treat you. Immediate treatment by a good doctor, like Dr Rupinder Batra, for me is very important and the only way forward for a cancer patient. Surgery, chemotherapy and radiation saved my life. Food and lifestyle changes were added to help me heal sooner and have prevented recurrence till date.”