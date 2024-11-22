Navjot Singh Sidhu shares wife's strict diet which helped her beat stage 4 cancer: ‘Started day with lemon water’

Navjot Singh Sidhu announced in a press conference on Thursday that his wife, former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu, is now clinically free from cancer. She was battling cancer for over a year. In the conference, the former Punjab Congress president revealed that his wife overcame stage 4 cancer despite being given only a 3% chance of survival. He also shared the strict diet routine she followed during her treatment and revealed that it helped her to a large extent. Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who is now clinically free from cancer.

Navjot Kaur's strict diet during cancer treatment

As per the details shared by Sidhu during the press conference, his wife's daily diet as she battled cancer included drinking lemon water along with eating raw turmeric and apple cider vinegar. After half an hour, she consumed 10-12 neem leaves and tulsi. Sour fruits and juices made from pumpkin, pomegranate, carrot, amla, beetroot, and walnuts were also an integral part of her diet. He also called berries a strong medicine for cancer.

They also eliminated rice and roti from her evening diet and only gave her quinoa. Her morning tea featured spices like cinnamon, black pepper, cloves, jaggery, and cardamom. Additionally, she consumed anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer foods, with cooking restricted to coconut oil, cold-pressed oils, or almond oil. Regarding his wife's hydration, Sidhu said, “She was only given water with a pH level of 7,” and claimed it was the most important part of her diet.

‘Defeated cancer because she was disciplined and followed a strict routine’

In the conference, Sidhu shared that he spent only a few lakhs on his wife's treatment. She received most of her treatment at government hospitals, including Government Rajendra Medical College in Patiala. Additionally, she faced the disease with determination even though the doctors gave her little hope. “Her cancer came back after our son’s marriage, which she insisted on because she doubted her survival. But she never lost hope and faced cancer bravely,” he said.

The former minister also expressed his gratitude and hoped that his family's journey would inspire others. “Cancer can be defeated with discipline, courage, and a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.