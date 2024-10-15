The coconut tree, often referred to as 'Kalpa Vriksha' or the tree of life in Ayurveda, is a symbol of abundance, offering essential nourishment for the body and skin. Virgin coconut oil, with its rich concentration of lauric acid, is a powerful natural remedy with antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties, making it particularly effective for calming sensitive skin prone to irritation, redness and conditions such as eczema and acne caused by pitta imbalances. Coconut oil for your healthy skin: Ayurvedic solution from anti-ageing to acne-free skin (Photo by Pixabay)

Power of Coconut Oil:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Arathi Vasudev, Beauty and Wellness Expert at Arya Vaidya Pharmacy Coimbatore Ltd, shared, “Coconut oil serves as a deeply nourishing moisturizer for both face and body, offering hydration and protection against harmful environmental factors like UV rays and pollution. Its cooling and soothing properties, especially in warmer climates, help restore balance to the skin while repairing collagen and improving skin resilience.”

Coconut oil blocks about 20 percent of the sun's ultraviolet rays – when applied on skin, it can protect the skin.(Unsplash)

She added, “This makes it an ideal choice for people of all ages, from infants suffering from diaper rash or eczema to pregnant women looking for a safe solution to prevent stretch marks. Beyond skincare, coconut oil’s antioxidant-rich composition plays a key role in neutralising free radicals, enhancing skin vitality and preventing premature ageing. Whether used in daily routines or traditional Ayurvedic therapies like Gandusha, coconut oil provides a natural, holistic solution for various skin concerns, delivering deep nourishment and healing.”

Coconut Oil’s Anti-Inflammatory Magic:

Bringing his expertise Dr Harinder Kaur Arya, Scientist and Co-Founder of Indus Valley Cosmetics, revealed, “Coconut oil is a powerful natural solution for skincare, offering deep nourishment and hydration that adapts to seasonal changes. Whether it's the humidity of the rainy season or the dryness of winter, coconut oil helps maintain smooth, soft, and healthy skin. Its key component, Lauric Acid, constitutes about 40-50% of its makeup, providing numerous benefits, including deep moisturisation, reduced inflammation, and protection against environmental stressors.”

If you have dry skin, apply few drops of old pressed coconut oil over your face and neck before going to bed. (Shutterstock)

Highlighting that coconut oil’s anti-inflammatory properties make it ideal for sensitive skin, soothing redness and irritation, Dr Harinder Kaur Arya said, “Additionally, its antimicrobial properties help combat acne by targeting bacteria, while promoting faster healing. Rich in antioxidants, coconut oil also serves as an anti-aging remedy, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, boosting collagen production, and enhancing skin firmness. Regular use brightens dull skin and gives a natural, radiant glow.”

She concluded, “Coconut oil is versatile, making it suitable for both monsoon and winter skincare. In the rainy season, mix it with essential oils like lavender or tea tree for a lighter blend that helps prevent fungal infections and acne. For winter, adding a few drops of Vitamin E oil boosts hydration, ensuring skin remains moisturized and free from dryness.”