Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Coconut oil for your healthy skin: Ayurvedic solution from anti-ageing to acne-free skin

ByZarafshan Shiraz
Oct 15, 2024 07:21 PM IST

Want a glowing skin naturally? Here's how using coconut oil in your skincare routine can be the elixir you’ve been missing

The coconut tree, often referred to as 'Kalpa Vriksha' or the tree of life in Ayurveda, is a symbol of abundance, offering essential nourishment for the body and skin. Virgin coconut oil, with its rich concentration of lauric acid, is a powerful natural remedy with antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties, making it particularly effective for calming sensitive skin prone to irritation, redness and conditions such as eczema and acne caused by pitta imbalances.

Coconut oil for your healthy skin: Ayurvedic solution from anti-ageing to acne-free skin (Photo by Pixabay)
Coconut oil for your healthy skin: Ayurvedic solution from anti-ageing to acne-free skin (Photo by Pixabay)

Power of Coconut Oil:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Arathi Vasudev, Beauty and Wellness Expert at Arya Vaidya Pharmacy Coimbatore Ltd, shared, “Coconut oil serves as a deeply nourishing moisturizer for both face and body, offering hydration and protection against harmful environmental factors like UV rays and pollution. Its cooling and soothing properties, especially in warmer climates, help restore balance to the skin while repairing collagen and improving skin resilience.”

Coconut oil blocks about 20 percent of the sun's ultraviolet rays – when applied on skin, it can protect the skin.(Unsplash)
Coconut oil blocks about 20 percent of the sun's ultraviolet rays – when applied on skin, it can protect the skin.(Unsplash)

She added, “This makes it an ideal choice for people of all ages, from infants suffering from diaper rash or eczema to pregnant women looking for a safe solution to prevent stretch marks. Beyond skincare, coconut oil’s antioxidant-rich composition plays a key role in neutralising free radicals, enhancing skin vitality and preventing premature ageing. Whether used in daily routines or traditional Ayurvedic therapies like Gandusha, coconut oil provides a natural, holistic solution for various skin concerns, delivering deep nourishment and healing.”

Coconut Oil’s Anti-Inflammatory Magic:

Bringing his expertise Dr Harinder Kaur Arya, Scientist and Co-Founder of Indus Valley Cosmetics, revealed, “Coconut oil is a powerful natural solution for skincare, offering deep nourishment and hydration that adapts to seasonal changes. Whether it's the humidity of the rainy season or the dryness of winter, coconut oil helps maintain smooth, soft, and healthy skin. Its key component, Lauric Acid, constitutes about 40-50% of its makeup, providing numerous benefits, including deep moisturisation, reduced inflammation, and protection against environmental stressors.”

If you have dry skin, apply few drops of old pressed coconut oil over your face and neck before going to bed. (Shutterstock)
If you have dry skin, apply few drops of old pressed coconut oil over your face and neck before going to bed. (Shutterstock)

Highlighting that coconut oil’s anti-inflammatory properties make it ideal for sensitive skin, soothing redness and irritation, Dr Harinder Kaur Arya said, “Additionally, its antimicrobial properties help combat acne by targeting bacteria, while promoting faster healing. Rich in antioxidants, coconut oil also serves as an anti-aging remedy, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, boosting collagen production, and enhancing skin firmness. Regular use brightens dull skin and gives a natural, radiant glow.”

She concluded, “Coconut oil is versatile, making it suitable for both monsoon and winter skincare. In the rainy season, mix it with essential oils like lavender or tea tree for a lighter blend that helps prevent fungal infections and acne. For winter, adding a few drops of Vitamin E oil boosts hydration, ensuring skin remains moisturized and free from dryness.”

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On