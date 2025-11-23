Cancer physician shares 5 morning habits that reduce cancer risks and promote long term health: ‘20–30 minutes of…’

Do your mornings pass in a blur? From hitting snooze and falling behind schedule for a chaotic start to grabbing whatever you can for breakfast and rushing to your commute, morning can feel like you are speed-running the first few hours of your day. Cancer physician recommends adding lentils to diet. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

While mornings no doubt can be hectic, with a bit of pre-planning, you can build a routine that is holistic and prevents major life-threatening diseases like cancer. Yes, your morning habits can offer productive benefits for your health and significantly reduce long-term cancer risk.

HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Nitin Bayas, cancer physician at M|O|C Borivali, who shared the importance of a calm morning, suggesting some tips on how to build one. “A calm, health-forward morning can do more than sharpen your day. It stacks small, repeatable habits that lower long-term cancer risk,” he said. So cancer prevention begins with small daily actions. You don't need to embrace something big immediately.

And why habits? Why does the first step of prevention begin with habit modification? Habits are things that you repeat on a daily basis, sometimes they become second nature. So they have an enormous power to influence your health. The cumulative effect is really very powerful, as the small actions stack up over weeks and months, they influence your body.

Mornings, in particular, are important. Whether or not you follow a set routine, most people naturally have their own morning rituals. The early hours of the day influence many bodily functions. The cancer physician added, "Mornings set circadian rhythm, help control weight, reduce tobacco/alcohol urges and create space for preventive self-care; all proven pathways to reduce cancer burden."

Dr Bayas shared these 5 habits:

1. Move first

After waking up, Dr Bayas advised moving first. Often, many would check their phone to catch up on texts received overnight or scroll on Instagram. But this is the right approach.

He suggested, “20–30 minutes of brisk walking, yoga or aerobic activity each morning helps control body weight and lowers risk for several cancers (breast, colon, endometrium, kidney).” The physician highlighted physical activity in the morning to be a non-negotiable.

2. Plant-forward breakfast

Next, for breakfast, it is important to keep it healthy. Dr Bayas recommended opting for a plant-forward breakfast. He explained, “Favour whole grains, fruits, lentils and minimal processed meats/sugary cereals. Diets high in whole foods and low in processed meats are linked to lower cancer risk and better weight control.” A healthy breakfast not only ensures your energy levels are high throughout the day, but it also helps to prevent cancer.

3. Fix sleep

Sleep may feel like a nighttime issue, but turns out your mornings also shape how well rested you are. Dr Bayas insisted on keeping a fixed wake time, “Consistent wake time and morning light exposure stabilise circadian rhythm.” This means if your mornings are inconsistent, your nights will be too. Your mornings reset the internal clock. “Use morning sunlight and a steady schedule to protect your biological clock,” he remarked.

Most importantly, a disturbed circadian rhythm can affect long-term health. The cancer physician called it a carcinogen. “Night-shift/circadian disruption is classified as a probable carcinogen.”

4. Avoid morning tobacco/ alcohol

Dr Bayas firmly warned about smoking cigarettes in the morning and drinking alcohol. Both of them cause cancer, but the good news is that if they are eliminated, the risks are also reduced.“ Tobacco and excess alcohol remain top modifiable cancer drivers in India,” he added.

Early morning, one can invest their energy to change their behaviour regarding tobacco and alcohol consumption. “Use the morning to practice a short cessation routine- a written plan, one helpful replacement (tea/walk), and a daily small win,” Dr Bayas said.

5. Preventive checks

Finally, the cancer physician suggested adding preventive checks. “A quick, monthly self-check (breast self-exam for women) or scheduling of age-appropriate screening (as advised locally) builds early-detection habits- vital in India where late presentation is common,” he elaborated.

In the end, it is important to understand that intentional changes in your routine bring about positive effects for your health. They may appear to be small, but their impact is powerful. Cancer prevention is about everyday consistency, and morning routine is the right place to begin.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.