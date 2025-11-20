Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer shares healthy breakfast recipe with 40 grams of protein

Are you looking for a breakfast that begins your day on a healthy, nutritious note, while also maintaining your protein intake? Hitting the daily protein intake goal can feel like an uphill task. As per Harvard Health, the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is a modest 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, or 0.36 grams per pound. This means if you are 60 kg, you need around 48 grams or if you are 70 kg, then about 56, and so on, based on the calculation. Fitness trainer Siddhart Singh, who worked with celebrities like Tamanna Bhatia, shared a high-protein breakfast recipe. (Picture credit: Instagram)

This is where most people sigh, because adding enough protein to everyday meals can feel like a big task. But what if you could cover a major chunk of your daily intake right in the morning itself?

Siddhartha Singh, celebrity fitness trainer to actor Tamannaah Bhatia, revealed in a November 20 Instagram post the recipe for a 40-gram, high-protein breakfast recipe.

This way, by the end of the day, you don't have to sweat and marathon your way through random protein bites and hacks just to hit your goal.

The recipe Siddhartha shared is from his personal diet, which he has been ‘having since years now.’ It suggests that this high-protein breakfast has become a staple for him because of its high nutrient profile. Let's take a closer look at the recipe.

What is the recipe?

The fitness trainer shared a simple recipe which almost tastes like an ice cream. He explained, “200 grams of Greek yoghurt, one scoop of whey protein, there are frozen blueberries which actually feel like ice cream. And then there's a pineapple.”

The yoghurt with whey protein acts as a main protein base and is where the entire protein content comes from. The fruits add a nice, refreshing flavour, along with fibre and essential nutrients like antioxidants and vitamin C. If someone can't add pineapple, the trainer revealed that any available fruit can be added. The main point is to have a balanced protein bowl that is nutritious and starts the day strong.

Consistency matters

Next up, Siddhartha suggested that a healthy breakfast is not only about the ingredients but also about the habit.

He recommended the following consistency, something that can be followed and put together in a few minutes. This is where his high-protein breakfast bowl steps in. It's quick, easy to make, hassle-free and gives you the right boost to your day's protein. If you are looking to add a breakfast option in your meal plan, one which doesn't take much time, yet is fulfilling and nutrient-dense? This one is it.

