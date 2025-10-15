Nutritionist recommends 3 easy fermented foods for better gut health under 10

Gut health is closely interconnected with other organs and functions of the body, through bidirectional pathways, such as gut-brain or gut-immune axes. This is one of the many reasons why gut wellness frequently surfaces in health discussions, becoming more than a buzzword. It is one of the pillars of good health. And what better way to support your gut health than gut-friendly foods? Fermented foods are one of the top picks for gut health. Yoghurt is one of the probiotic-rich foods, good for gut health. Nutritionist recommended having yoghurt after lunch. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar shared in a September 13 video about three different ways one can increase their fermented food intake, which in turn benefits their gut health. The ones she suggested are simple, cheap and effective, as Shalini said, “Simple fermented foods to effectively heal your gut under 10 rupees. No fancy probiotics or supplements needed.”

1. Fermented rice kanji

The first fermented food the nutritionist recommended was fermented rice kanji. She praised it for its remarkable ability to support gut health.

She said,“Number one and top in the list, fermented rice kanji, filled with extraordinary gut-friendly bacteria that heal the inner lining of the gut and intestine and also aids digestion and heals your gut.”

Here's the recipe Shalini shared for fermented rice kanji:

Soak 2 tbsp of leftover cooked rice and 2 tbsp of yoghurt in approximately around 200 ml of water and leave it overnight, and let it ferment ( this is where the magic happens )

Next morning, smash the rice well using your hand or add it to the blender & blend the rice and water well.

Add required salt, optional - finely chopped onion and green chillies, mix well and have it.

2. Fermented ragi kanji

The next fermented food is also another kanji. For the uninformed, kanji is a traditional fermented drink. The previous one is made with rice; this one is made with ragi. Shalini recommended this one for its great nutritional profile.

“Along with probiotics, you also get an extraordinary source of iron and calcium, so it is a win-win," she added.

Here's the recipe she shared for ragi kanji:

In a bowl, mix 4 tbsp of ragi flour with ½ cup of water to make a smooth slurry (no lumps.

Boil 1½–2 cups of water in a pan. Slowly pour in the ragi slurry while stirring continuously.

Cook on low flame for 5–7 minutes, stirring to prevent lumps, until it thickens slightly (like a thin porridge).

For fermentation (overnight): Once cooled, transfer the cooked ragi porridge to a clean glass or clay bowl. Add water and let it ferment overnight.

The next morning, the kanji will have a slightly sour aroma and small bubbles, which means it’s perfectly fermented.

Add buttermilk and garnish with salt. If needed, add green chilli and chopped onions.

3. Curd or Greek yoghurt after lunch

The third is the simplest way to add gut-friendly food to your diet. It does not require any preparation, unlike the previous two options. Shalini suggested,"Have a cup of curd after lunch, but if you swap this Greek yoghurt along with probiotics, you also get 12 grams of protein."

So whether it is as simple as adding curd after lunch or having a glass of fermented kanji, gut-friendly foods are easy to add to your diet and easy on your pocket too.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.