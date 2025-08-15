Fitness coach shares 3 types of food to eat daily to lose fat: Hydrating to fermented foods

Many are left scratching their heads when it comes to figuring out what to eat that will actually help shed stubborn fat. Food planning is one of the priorities in weight loss, something that ticks all the boxes, from keeping you satiated for long, containing a good nutritional profile, to supporting metabolism and gut functions for better energy throughout the day. When you get the basics right, like knowing which food types to focus on, it becomes easier to narrow down your daily diet essentials. Sustain your weight loss results by adding the right food category in your diet.(Shutterstock)

Fitness coach Soraya, who often shares nutrition tips to support weight loss, talked in a July 17 post about three categories of foods that can be included in your daily diet.

Fermented foods

Greek yoghurt is a fermented food.

Your gut holds the key to supporting your weight loss goals better. It is closely related to metabolism; a healthy gut helps this process better, and in turn, the body burns calories more efficiently.

Soraya's first set of recommendations includes fermented food. She said, "Number one, which a lot of people don't talk about, is fermented foods. Fermented food supports your gut health, which helps with appetite, digestion and metabolism regulation.”

For the uninformed, fermented foods are processed through fermentation, transformed by good bacteria or yeast. They also contain probiotics, which help balance the gut microbiome.

Here are some fermented foods which the fitness coach listed out:

Greek yoghurt (with live cultures)

Kefir

Sauerkraut

Miso

Tempeh

Kombucha

Pickles (fermented in brine, not vinegar)

Natto

Fermented cottage cheese (like cultured cottage cheese

Hydrating foods (foods with higher water content)

Hydrating foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and strawberry help prevent dehydration.

The next contender in the list of food categories is the group of hydrating foods, as Soraya revealed that they have high water content, which keeps you satiated. She said, “These types of foods aid with fullness and hydration, which are both important for fat loss.”

With calorie deficit being one of the key principles of dieting for weight loss, hunger pangs can easily derail your plans. That’s why including foods that keep you satiated, like hydrating fruits and vegetables, keeps cravings at bay and calorie intake in check.

Soraya listed out all the foods that have high-water content:

Cucumber

Watermelon

Strawberry

Celery

Lettuce (especially iceberg and romaine)

Zucchini

Tomatoes

Bell peppers

Cantaloupe

Oranges

3. Non-starchy vegetables

Broccoli is a non-starchy veggie.

Lastly, non-starchy veggies made it to the list. Soraya stated the reasons to be low in calories but high in volume. She added, “They are low in calories but high in volume and nutrients, which means you can eat a lot of them for very few calories.” High volume means that they look like ‘more’ on your plate, making you feel like you are eating a lot, while actually you are consuming very few calories.

Soraya shared 10 non-starchy veggies:

Spinach

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Green beans

Asparagus

Zucchini

Brussels sprouts

Cabbage

Cucumber

Mushrooms

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.