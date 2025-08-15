Woman who shed 25 kg in 4 months shares exactly how she 'bounced back and lost 2 kg in 3 days after overeating'

Amaka, a fitness coach, often shares details of how she lost 25 kg in four months by making significant lifestyle changes in her Instagram posts. In an Instagram post on August 9, she shared, “I bounced back and lost 2 kg in 3 days after overeating. Here's exactly how I did it.” Also read | How to burn belly fat fast: Nutritionist shares her top 5 tips for flat stomach Know the correct food choices that help you to lose weight after overating.(Representative picture: Shutterstock)

‘Fastest way to recover from overeating’

Amaka added, “Don’t feel too bad for overeating, we’ve all been there, and no one is perfect. Here’s the fastest way to recover from overeating...” She shared her exact meal plan for breakfast, lunch and dinner for three days and added, “For workout, focus more on lifting weights or 10,000 steps and be assured of amazing results.”

Bouncing back after overeating requires a combination of self-care, healthy habits, and mindfulness. While there's no magic formula to lose a significant amount of weight in a short span like ‘2 kg in 3 days’, you can definitely get back on track. Here's how Amaka said she got back in shape in time:

What to eat on day 1

⦿ Breakfast: Green smoothie 750 ml (made with a handful of lettuce/spinach leaves, 2 big apples chopped, 1 thumb-sized ginger and water 500ml or 500ml coconut water)

⦿ Lunch: Chicken pepper soup (3 medium pieces of chicken) with lots of pepper soup water prepared with cayenne pepper, ginger and spices

⦿ Dinner: A big fruit bowl (4/5 cups of watermelon, a cup is 250ml) and 1 big apple

What to eat on day 2

⦿ Breakfast: 2 big cucumbers chopped and paired with 1 big green apple and a cup of morning drink (1/2 lemon sliced, 1 tablespoon of chia seeds, and ginger slices)

⦿ Lunch: Chicken pepper soup (3 medium pieces of chicken) with lots of pepper soup water prepared with cayenne pepper, ginger and spices

⦿ Dinner: Egg aslad made with 3 boiled eggs, 4/5 cups of chopped salad (lettuce, carrots, cucumber, cabbage) dressed with one tablespoon of salad dressing

What to eat on day 3

⦿ Breakfast: Green smoothie (same recipe as day 1)

⦿ Lunch: A bowl of detox salad made with 1 big cucumber sliced, 1 medium-sized avocado chopped into the bowl, carrots, tomatoes, 1 lemon juiced, and 1 tablespoon of oil mixed together

⦿ Dinner: A big fruit bowl (4/5 cups of watermelon, a cup is 250ml) and 1 big apple

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.