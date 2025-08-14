Fitness coach reveals 5 things to do after waking up to support your weight loss goals

A weight loss journey is a continuous, ongoing process, as your every choice matters, right from when you wake up. While one may assume they can compensate with vigorous workouts later in the day or diets restricted to a stipulated time, making small habits right from wake-up time helps make weight loss more sustainable. Weight loss requires a disciplined start to the day.(Shutterstock)

Dillon Swinney, fitness coach who often shares weight loss tips on Instagram, revealed in an August 4 post five things to do after waking up, as the fat loss process begins right before 9 a.m. Here are the five things he shared:

1. Hydrate with salt and lemon

To support digestion well, a good drink helps. He wrote, “1 glass of water with pink salt + lemon = better digestion, energy, and fat burning from the start.”

2. High-protein breakfast

The fitness coach recommended having a high-protein breakfast, with an ideal protein intake of 30–40g. He added, “Keeps you full, kills cravings, and jumpstarts your metabolism. No more binge eating at night.” A protein-rich breakfast also keeps cravings at bay throughout the day.

3. 45-minute morning walk

While early mornings may be spent catching up on emails or simply trying to get out of bed, moving your body first thing can make a big difference. “Clears your head, burns fat, and gets your steps in before life gets chaotic.”

4. Avoid planning your meals in 5 minutes

You may be running late in the morning, but don’t grab anything and everything, as you may end up overeating or making unhealthy choices. The fitness coach wrote,“Winging it = overeating. Planning = results. Know your next 2–3 meals before you even leave the house.”

5. Add fibre to your breakfast

Lastly, an easy way to make your breakfast fulfilling and even more supportive of your weight loss goals is by including fibre-rich foods. The fitness coach recommended that fibre provides steady energy that keeps you going the entire day, along with reducing hunger pangs. He noted, “Berries, chia seeds, oats — fiber keeps you full longer and helps regulate digestion so your body actually burns fat.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.