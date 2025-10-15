Worried about your gut crashing out this Diwali? Gut health expert reveals 6 smart health tips to keep your gut happy

Diwali brings with it endless parties, late-night gatherings, and indulgent meals filled with rich foods and sweets. While it’s a time for celebration, all that eating, drinking, and irregular sleep can take a toll on your digestive system, often leading to bloating, acidity, and gut discomfort the next day. The sudden change in routine, coupled with heavy meals and alcohol, can leave your gut struggling to keep up - making it one of the hardest times of the year for digestion. Diwali is a time for celebration but it can be hard on your gut health.(Pexel)

Also Read | Skin looking dull before Diwali? Delhi cosmetologist shares festive season guide for glowing skin and radiant hair

Tanisha Bawa, a gut and hormone health expert and Institute for Integrative Nutrition-trained nutrition coach, has shared her expert tips on maintaining a healthy gut this festive season. In an Instagram video shared on October 14, the gut health specialist outlined six practical tips for those who experience digestive discomfort every Diwali due to rich festive foods, sweets, and alcohol. She also shared simple ways to support your gut through the late-night celebrations so it doesn’t crash the next morning.

Hydrate smart

Tanisha recommends giving extra attention to hydration during the festive season, especially if you are drinking alcohol. She recommends, “If you’re drinking, aim for four litres of water a day - add a pinch of salt to balance electrolytes.”

Pre-party fuel

The gut health expert advises having a well-balanced dinner packed with protein, fibre, and healthy carbohydrates before heading out to your Diwali celebrations. She explains, “Eat a dinner rich in protein, fibre and complex carbs before you head out. You’ll indulge mindfully instead of mindlessly.”

Drink clean

Tanisha recommends “drinking clean” at celebrations - avoiding sweet cocktails and sugary mixers that are harsh on your system and often your gut’s worst nightmare.

Also Read | Nutritionist rates top 5 Indian Diwali sweets so you can pick best mithai during this festive season: Laddu to Rasgulla

Follow these smart tips for Diwali and celebrate mindfully!(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Anti-inflammatory rescue

Diwali celebrations often mean late-night parties and indulgent festive food, which can leave your body feeling inflamed and sluggish the next day. Tanisha recommends, “Add a turmeric, ginger and black pepper hot water shot during the day to calm inflammation from late nights and outside food.”

Stick to homemade food when possible

When you are not eating outside, Tanisha suggests sticking to your regular routine with balanced, home-cooked meals that are gentle on the stomach and easy to digest. She stresses, “The meals you eat at home? Keep them routine, keep them wholesome.”

Listen to your hunger

Late nights combined with alcohol can leave you feeling bloated the next morning, often suppressing your appetite and making it hard to feel hungry. Tanisha advises, “Slept late and not hungry next morning? Skip breakfast - have a protein + fat-rich brunch instead.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.