7 sins of Diwali gifting: A guide on what nobody wants, but will never tell you!

Gifting has become such a personal project these days, and everyone has seriously upped their game. Diwali gifts have a whole new meaning and style. From fancy gift hampers to personalised knick-knacks, there is so much out there. But while the gifting game is strong, there are still a few things you absolutely must avoid. It is no longer about what to give but about what not to give. Yes, village people, THAT is the question. Make Diwali gifting thoughtful and practical by choosing items your loved ones will actually use and enjoy year after year.(AI generated)

To save you time, money, and your loved ones’ storage space, here are seven gifts it is time to politely retire from your Diwali shopping list.

1. Soan papdi



Let's just leave this little guy alone already. Even after the hilarious social media memes, some people have not gotten the memo. Instead, opt for fresh sweets from a trusted brand or a curated chocolate box that actually gets eaten.

2. Cracker boxes



We all love a little sparkle, but let’s be mindful of pollution and environmental impact. This year, swap crackers for eco-friendly gifts or creative decor items that spread joy without smoke.

3. Cheap tech



From earbuds to speakers, everyone wants to be tech-savvy, but not everyone is loyal to every brand. Tech gifts can end up sitting unused if you do not know the receiver’s preference. Stick to accessories like power banks or gift cards if you want to play it safe.

4. Empty purses and handbags



Call me superstitious, but Diwali is a festival dedicated to the goddess Lakshmi. Empty purses or handbags are super negative and could send the wrong vibes. Fill them with chocolates, vouchers, or small tokens to keep things positive.

5. Bedsheets



Gone are the days when one bedsheet could fit every bed and suit every taste. Unless you know exactly what colour and design your host prefers, skip this. Comforters are a safer bet. They can be slipped into a drawer and tucked away, and as long as they are cosy, they will be used.

6. Diyas



No matter how fancy, most people have already shopped their diyas well in advance. Candles and urli bowls are better choices since they can be reused and are less specific to Diwali. Diyas are often redundant and may not survive the year for next Diwali.

7. Perishable food items



Diwali is already full of food, parties, and mithai. Choose items that last longer, like dry fruits, chocolates, or tea. Anything that spoils in a couple of days or needs refrigeration is likely to go to waste amidst all the other festive treats.

Checklist to gift smarter

To make sure your gifts are thoughtful and used, tick off these points before buying:

Pick items that match the recipient’s taste or interests.

Choose gifts that are practical and can be enjoyed beyond Diwali.

Avoid gifts that require prior brand loyalty or specific preferences.

Opt for eco-friendly or reusable items when possible.

Pick sweets or consumables that last longer, like dry fruits, chocolates, or tea.

Add a small personal touch, like a handwritten note or custom wrapping.

Keep these tips in mind, and you will ace your Diwali gifting game. Happy Diwali and happy gifting!

Similar articles for you

10 popular Indian art forms you can use in your home decor

Why vintage decor is making a comeback: Textile museum designer Ravisha Merchant weighs in

8 easy ways to use mirrors to make a small space look bigger

Colour theory for your home: How to set the mood with the right palette

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.