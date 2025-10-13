Diwali gifts for your loved ones: Crockery and cookware sets for that relishing festive feast
Published on: Oct 13, 2025 01:26 pm IST
Looking to buy Diwali gifts for your loved ones, here are our top 8 choices of crockery and cookware sets.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
ATTIL - Aluminium - Non Stick 9 Pcs Cookware Set - Induction Cookware Set of 4 (Frying Pan 24Cm, Wok Pan 28Cm, Handi & Steamer 24Cm and Sauce Pan 16Cm) - Non Stick Cooking Set - Granite Brown View Details
|
₹5,546
|
|
|
Ember Cookware Arcilla Ceramic Non Stick Gift Set Combo | ISI Certified | Frying pan | Kadai | Tawa | Matching Handles | Glass Lid | 2X Spatulas | Induction Safe|PFAS & PTFE Free|Florence Series|Green View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
CUMIN CO. Cast Iron Pan|Free Spatula, Sponge & Holder|2.5L, 26cm|Patented Coating|Naturally Non Stick, Rust Free, Non-Toxic, Heavy Duty Fry Pan|Induction Safe|Beechwood Handle|Rust Colour|Iron Lid View Details
|
₹6,098
|
|
|
The Indus Valley Super Smooth Cast Iron Cookware Set + Free Tadka Pan | Tawa (30.5 cm)+Kadai (25.4cm/2.5L) +Fry pan (25.4cm/1.7L) | Kitchen Cooking Combo Pots and Pans Set of 4Pcs | Naturally Nonstick View Details
|
₹4,279
|
|
|
Noritake Japan Porcelain Ceramic Dinner Set 24K Gold, 37 Pieces, Service for 8, Dining Set for Home, Crockery Dinner Set for Gift at Weddings, Plates Dinnerware Sets Hearth Collection Ville De Platine View Details
|
₹41,999
|
|
|
Cello Opalware Divine Series Elinor Dinner Set, 33 Units | Opal Glass Dinner Set for 6 | Crockery Set for Festive Ocassions, Parties | White Plate and Bowl Set View Details
|
₹3,699
|
|
|
The Earth Store Handcrafted White Matte Brown Ceramic Dinner Set, 21 Pieces Serving for 6, Microwave and Dishwasher Safe, Bone-Ash Free, Dinner Crockery Set for Dining and Gifting View Details
|
₹4,874
|
|
|
Shay Ceramic Dinner Set, 21 Pcs, Blue Green | Crockery Set for Dining Table | Dining Sets Crockery Items | Glossy Finish | Premium Stoneware (Blue Green, 21 Pieces) View Details
|
₹8,499
|
|
