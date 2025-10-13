Diwali gifts for your loved ones: Crockery and cookware sets for that relishing festive feast

This Diwali, ditch the usual and gift the luxuriously looking crockery sets and cookware. From ceramic ones to induction-friendly, cookware sets are a great option that remind you of the delicious and relishing Diwali treats. Be it a Diwali get-together with friends or just a usual romantic meal for two, these cookware and crockery sets are perfect for your aesthetics and ensure you enjoy every moment together. Best Diwali gifts: Buy these crockery sets for your loved ones(Pexels)

With Diwali just a week away, we have eased your task of finding the right Diwali gifts for you.

Check out our top 8 options

Upgrade your kitchen with the ATTIL Aluminium Non-Stick Cookware Set. This 9-piece induction-friendly collection includes essential pans and pots with superior non-stick coating for effortless cooking and cleaning. Built with durable aluminium, it ensures even heat distribution and energy efficiency. Ideal for daily Indian cooking, this cookware set combines modern design, safety, and convenience for a seamless cooking experience. Perfect for gifting or upgrading your kitchen essentials.

Bring elegance and performance to your kitchen with the Ember Cookware Arcilla Ceramic Non-Stick Gift Set. Designed for healthy cooking, its toxin-free ceramic coating offers superior heat retention and even cooking. The sleek design complements every modern kitchen while the non-stick surface ensures minimal oil usage and easy clean up. Perfect as a festive or wedding gift, this premium set delivers style, durability, and functionality for everyday meals.

Experience authentic cooking with the CUMIN CO. Cast Iron Pan, built for unmatched durability and heat retention. Ideal for frying, sautéing, and roasting, this pan adds a rich flavour to every dish. It comes with a free spatula, sponge, and holder for convenience. Naturally non-stick when seasoned, it enhances cooking performance over time, making it a long-lasting and eco-friendly choice for traditional and modern kitchens alike.

Cook the healthy way with The Indus Valley Super Smooth Cast Iron Cookware Set. Crafted with precision and a smooth finish, this set offers superior heat distribution and natural non-stick performance without harmful coatings. Ideal for traditional and modern dishes, it retains heat longer, reducing energy use. Pre-seasoned and toxin-free, this cookware ensures durability and authentic flavour in every meal—perfect for families who value quality cooking.

Add timeless elegance to your dining table with the Noritake Japan Porcelain Ceramic Dinner Set. Expertly crafted with fine Japanese porcelain, this dinnerware features luxurious glaze and durability for every day or special occasions. Its chip-resistant, lightweight design makes it ideal for formal dining or gifting. Bring home international craftsmanship and sophistication with this classic porcelain dinner set that enhances every meal with grace and refinement.

Dine in style with the Cello Opalware Divine Series Elinor Dinner Set. Made from 100% vegetarian, bone-ash-free opal glass, this dinnerware is lightweight yet tough and break-resistant. Its glossy finish and floral design bring elegance to every table. Microwave-safe, dishwasher-safe, and stain-free, it offers convenience with beauty. Perfect for modern households, this dinner set adds charm and durability to daily meals and festive gatherings.

Celebrate artisanal beauty with The Earth Store Handcrafted White Matte Brown Ceramic Dinner Set. Each piece is handmade by skilled craftsmen, blending natural tones with a matte finish for a rustic yet modern appeal. Lead-free and microwave-safe, this eco-friendly dinner set adds warmth and elegance to your dining experience. Ideal for gifting or home use, it reflects sustainable luxury and timeless design in every meal.

Elevate your dining experience with the Shay Ceramic Dinner Set, a perfect mix of artistry and practicality. Made from high-quality ceramic, it offers durability, smooth texture, and vibrant finish. The set is microwave and dishwasher safe, making it suitable for everyday use or special occasions. Its contemporary design complements all table settings, adding elegance to family meals and festive dinners while ensuring easy maintenance and long-lasting shine.

FAQ for crockery set and cookware set What does a crockery set include? A crockery set generally includes dinner plates, quarter plates, bowls, serving bowls, and sometimes cups and saucers. The exact items may vary based on the set size (e.g., 18-piece, 24-piece, or 46-piece).

Are crockery sets microwave and dishwasher safe? Most bone china, porcelain, and melamine sets are microwave- and dishwasher-safe. However, always check the manufacturer’s care instructions for specific usage limits.

Can crockery sets be used for gifting? Absolutely! Crockery sets are one of the most elegant and practical gift options for weddings, anniversaries, and housewarmings.

Is non-stick cookware safe to use? Yes, when used correctly. Avoid overheating, using metal spoons, or washing while hot. Look for PFOA-free coatings for added safety.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.