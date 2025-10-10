Diwali gift ideas: From scented candles, dinner sets, to air fryers; find a curated list of our top picks
Published on: Oct 10, 2025 08:00 am IST
From scented candles to air fryers, this curated guide brings festive Diwali gift ideas that combine charm, practicality, and a sprinkle of seasonal sparkle.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Larah by Borosil Blue Eve Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set | 35 Pieces for Family of 6 | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe | Bone-Ash Free | Crockery Set for Dining & Gifting | Plates & Bowls | White View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Cello Opalware Dazzle Tropical Lagoon Dinner Set View Details
|
|
|
|
Shri & Sam Stainless Steel Shagun Dinner Set | 50 Pcs Set | Serves 6 People - Solid View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
The Earth Store Handcrafted Ceramic Stag Blue Tea Cup Set with Kettle Microwave and Dishwasher Safe 6 Tea Cups & 1 Kettle | Tea Pot Set | Morning Set View Details
|
₹1,246
|
|
|
Phool Ramayana Diwali Gift Box | 16 Handpicked Festive Items | Premium Diwali Gift for Family, Friends & Corporate View Details
|
₹1,845
|
|
|
The Gift Studio Guilt-Free Gourmet Diwali Gift Hamper | Healthy Snack Hamper with Herbal Tea, Almond Honey, Mixed Nuts & More | Ideal for Wellness Lovers & Festive Gifting View Details
|
₹2,267
|
|
|
Hyperfoods® Diwali Gifts for Family and Friends - Dry Fruits Gift Box, Diwali Gifts for Employees, Nuts and Dry Fruits DryFruit Combo Pack View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Luxmi Estates Organic Assorted The Classic Collection Gift Box | Gift Box for Mothers Day IGift Hamper | 1 Herbal Tea, 1 Green Tea, 2 Black Chai 250g | High Energy, Jitterless Energy & Wellness View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
RITUALISTIC Ramayan Wall Plate for home decor | metal wall decor items for living room | diwali gifts for family & family | home decor and house warming gift items | wall art & showpiece| Set of 5 View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Solimo Metal Leaf Wall Hanging Decor | Nature-Inspired Leaf Design | Easy Installation (Set of 3 | Gold) View Details
|
₹849
|
|
|
DSH CRAFTING YOUR CURIOSITY Metal Wall Decor Wall Hanging Multi Color Wall Arts for Home Hotel Office Living Room Bedroom (Size 46X19 Inch) Decoration Item View Details
|
₹1,698
|
|
|
ExclusiveLane Dancing Ganpati Pure Brass Hanging Bells for Pooja Room (Set of 1, 3.4 x 3.4 x 9.3 Inch, 1.2 Kg) | Brass Bells for Mandir Temple Bell Hanging Temple Bells for Home Decoration View Details
|
₹2,180
|
|
|
Floryn Decor Jar Scented Candles Gift Set | Scented Candle Set of 24 | Highly fragranced Candles Pack of 24 Mini Jars (Pack of 24) View Details
|
₹1,124
|
|
|
DeBelle Luxe Scented Soy Wax Candle Combo Pack of 5 | Best Gift for Home, Office | 3 Wick Candle | Aromatherapy Candle| Floral| Reusable Tin View Details
|
|
|
|
Bryan & Candy Scented Candles | Gift Set for Women & Men,Cherry Blossom,Vintage Sandalwood,Neroli & Honeycomb,Lavender & Chamomile Aromatherapy Candles View Details
|
₹1,130
|
|
|
Bath & Body Works Eucalyptus Spearmint Single Wick Candle, 198.44 G View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W View Details
|
|
|
|
Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) - Copper, 600 Watts - 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹1,949
|
|
|
HomeShastra® Wooden Serving Tray with Gold Engraving | Set of 3 | Size : 16 x 10 inch, 14 x 8 inch & 12 x 6 inch | Enamel Coated Waterproof | Rectangular | Decorative Trays | Royal Camel Set View Details
|
₹1,895
|
|
|
Bar Box Brown Wood Stand - 14-Piece Home Bartending Kit Martini Cocktail Shaker Set with Peg Measurers, Muddler, Bottle & Wine Opener Stylish Brown & Silver Bar Accessories and Bar Tools for Home View Details
|
₹2,183
|
|
