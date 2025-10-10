Search
Fri, Oct 10, 2025
Diwali gift ideas: From scented candles, dinner sets, to air fryers; find a curated list of our top picks

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Oct 10, 2025 08:00 am IST

From scented candles to air fryers, this curated guide brings festive Diwali gift ideas that combine charm, practicality, and a sprinkle of seasonal sparkle.

Larah by Borosil Blue Eve Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set | 35 Pieces for Family of 6 | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe | Bone-Ash Free | Crockery Set for Dining & Gifting | Plates & Bowls | White View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

Cello Opalware Dazzle Tropical Lagoon Dinner Set View Details checkDetails

Shri & Sam Stainless Steel Shagun Dinner Set | 50 Pcs Set | Serves 6 People - Solid View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

The Earth Store Handcrafted Ceramic Stag Blue Tea Cup Set with Kettle Microwave and Dishwasher Safe 6 Tea Cups & 1 Kettle | Tea Pot Set | Morning Set View Details checkDetails

₹1,246

Phool Ramayana Diwali Gift Box | 16 Handpicked Festive Items | Premium Diwali Gift for Family, Friends & Corporate View Details checkDetails

₹1,845

The Gift Studio Guilt-Free Gourmet Diwali Gift Hamper | Healthy Snack Hamper with Herbal Tea, Almond Honey, Mixed Nuts & More | Ideal for Wellness Lovers & Festive Gifting View Details checkDetails

₹2,267

Hyperfoods® Diwali Gifts for Family and Friends - Dry Fruits Gift Box, Diwali Gifts for Employees, Nuts and Dry Fruits DryFruit Combo Pack View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

Luxmi Estates Organic Assorted The Classic Collection Gift Box | Gift Box for Mothers Day IGift Hamper | 1 Herbal Tea, 1 Green Tea, 2 Black Chai 250g | High Energy, Jitterless Energy & Wellness View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

RITUALISTIC Ramayan Wall Plate for home decor | metal wall decor items for living room | diwali gifts for family & family | home decor and house warming gift items | wall art & showpiece| Set of 5 View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

Solimo Metal Leaf Wall Hanging Decor | Nature-Inspired Leaf Design | Easy Installation (Set of 3 | Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹849

DSH CRAFTING YOUR CURIOSITY Metal Wall Decor Wall Hanging Multi Color Wall Arts for Home Hotel Office Living Room Bedroom (Size 46X19 Inch) Decoration Item View Details checkDetails

₹1,698

ExclusiveLane Dancing Ganpati Pure Brass Hanging Bells for Pooja Room (Set of 1, 3.4 x 3.4 x 9.3 Inch, 1.2 Kg) | Brass Bells for Mandir Temple Bell Hanging Temple Bells for Home Decoration View Details checkDetails

₹2,180

Floryn Decor Jar Scented Candles Gift Set | Scented Candle Set of 24 | Highly fragranced Candles Pack of 24 Mini Jars (Pack of 24) View Details checkDetails

₹1,124

DeBelle Luxe Scented Soy Wax Candle Combo Pack of 5 | Best Gift for Home, Office | 3 Wick Candle | Aromatherapy Candle| Floral| Reusable Tin View Details checkDetails

Bryan & Candy Scented Candles | Gift Set for Women & Men,Cherry Blossom,Vintage Sandalwood,Neroli & Honeycomb,Lavender & Chamomile Aromatherapy Candles View Details checkDetails

₹1,130

Bath & Body Works Eucalyptus Spearmint Single Wick Candle, 198.44 G View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W View Details checkDetails

Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) - Copper, 600 Watts - 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,949

HomeShastra® Wooden Serving Tray with Gold Engraving | Set of 3 | Size : 16 x 10 inch, 14 x 8 inch & 12 x 6 inch | Enamel Coated Waterproof | Rectangular | Decorative Trays | Royal Camel Set View Details checkDetails

₹1,895

Bar Box Brown Wood Stand - 14-Piece Home Bartending Kit Martini Cocktail Shaker Set with Peg Measurers, Muddler, Bottle & Wine Opener Stylish Brown & Silver Bar Accessories and Bar Tools for Home View Details checkDetails

₹2,183

Diwali calls for thoughtful gifting that goes beyond the usual sweets and dry fruits. It’s the perfect time to surprise loved ones with gifts that reflect care and creativity. From fragrant scented candles that set a calming tone to dinner sets perfect for festive feasts, each choice adds meaning to the celebrations.

Light up your gifting game this Diwali with thoughtful picks that add warmth, style, and festive flair to every celebration.(AI generated)
Light up your gifting game this Diwali with thoughtful picks that add warmth, style, and festive flair to every celebration.(AI generated)

For those who love a modern twist, an air fryer or smart home gadget makes a practical and impressive pick. This gifting guide rounds up ideas that blend beauty, usefulness, and festive cheer. Whether it’s a cosy home accent or a handy kitchen appliance, these Diwali gifts are sure to bring smiles long after the lights fade.

Dinner sets you can gift this Diwali

I’m all for gifts that actually get used, and a good dinner set tops that list. Think sleek porcelain, playful prints, or a gold-trimmed charm that turns every meal into a mini celebration. These are the kind of gifts that never feel excessive. Perfect for new homeowners or anyone who loves hosting, dinner sets bring elegance and a festive touch to every gathering.

Top gifting picks

1.

Larah by Borosil Blue Eve Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set | 35 Pieces for Family of 6 | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe | Bone-Ash Free | Crockery Set for Dining & Gifting | Plates & Bowls | White
2.

Cello Opalware Dazzle Tropical Lagoon Dinner Set
3.

Shri & Sam Stainless Steel Shagun Dinner Set | 50 Pcs Set | Serves 6 People - Solid
4.

The Earth Store Handcrafted Ceramic Stag Blue Tea Cup Set with Kettle Microwave and Dishwasher Safe 6 Tea Cups & 1 Kettle | Tea Pot Set | Morning Set
Gift boxes that will bring festive cheer

A beautifully packed gift box is half the joy of Diwali gifting. Mix artisanal snacks, teas, and something sparkly to create a thoughtful surprise. From gourmet treats to eco-friendly keepsakes, the right box feels personal and warm. It’s that rare combination of taste and thought that makes people smile the moment they unwrap it.

Top gifting picks

5.

Phool Ramayana Diwali Gift Box | 16 Handpicked Festive Items | Premium Diwali Gift for Family, Friends & Corporate
6.

The Gift Studio Guilt-Free Gourmet Diwali Gift Hamper | Healthy Snack Hamper with Herbal Tea, Almond Honey, Mixed Nuts & More | Ideal for Wellness Lovers & Festive Gifting
7.

Hyperfoods® Diwali Gifts for Family and Friends - Dry Fruits Gift Box, Diwali Gifts for Employees, Nuts and Dry Fruits DryFruit Combo Pack
Home decor to brighten your gifting game

Think fairy lights, quirky vases, or brass lamps that glow brighter than the diyas. Home decor gifts never fail during Diwali because they instantly add warmth and style to any space. Choose pieces that feel festive but can also blend into everyday decor. A good decor gift becomes part of someone’s home story long after the celebrations end.

Top gifting picks

9.

RITUALISTIC Ramayan Wall Plate for home decor | metal wall decor items for living room | diwali gifts for family & family | home decor and house warming gift items | wall art & showpiece| Set of 5
10.

Solimo Metal Leaf Wall Hanging Decor | Nature-Inspired Leaf Design | Easy Installation (Set of 3 | Gold)
11.

DSH CRAFTING YOUR CURIOSITY Metal Wall Decor Wall Hanging Multi Color Wall Arts for Home Hotel Office Living Room Bedroom (Size 46X19 Inch) Decoration Item
Scented candles and diffusers as Diwali gifts (H2)

There’s something quietly magical about lighting a scented candle after a long day of celebration. From jasmine and sandalwood to fruity or floral blends, these thoughtful gifts set the mood beautifully. Add a diffuser with essential oils for a touch of calm that turns any corner into a little retreat. They are perfect for people who value peace as much as festive sparkle.

Top gifting picks

13.

Floryn Decor Jar Scented Candles Gift Set | Scented Candle Set of 24 | Highly fragranced Candles Pack of 24 Mini Jars (Pack of 24)
14.

DeBelle Luxe Scented Soy Wax Candle Combo Pack of 5 | Best Gift for Home, Office | 3 Wick Candle | Aromatherapy Candle| Floral| Reusable Tin
15.

Bryan & Candy Scented Candles | Gift Set for Women & Men,Cherry Blossom,Vintage Sandalwood,Neroli & Honeycomb,Lavender & Chamomile Aromatherapy Candles
16.

Bath & Body Works Eucalyptus Spearmint Single Wick Candle, 198.44 G
Kitchen essentials to gift on Diwali

If your friends love cooking or hosting, kitchen essentials make surprisingly delightful Diwali gifts. Think air fryers, stylish jars, or even a sleek coffee maker that turns mornings into a treat. These are gifts that blend practicality with celebration, adding ease and a sense of fun to daily routines.

Top gifting picks

17.

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W
18.

Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) - Copper, 600 Watts - 2 Year Warranty
19.

HomeShastra® Wooden Serving Tray with Gold Engraving | Set of 3 | Size : 16 x 10 inch, 14 x 8 inch & 12 x 6 inch | Enamel Coated Waterproof | Rectangular | Decorative Trays | Royal Camel Set
20.

Bar Box Brown Wood Stand - 14-Piece Home Bartending Kit Martini Cocktail Shaker Set with Peg Measurers, Muddler, Bottle & Wine Opener Stylish Brown & Silver Bar Accessories and Bar Tools for Home
  • What are the best gifts for Diwali this year?

    Popular picks include scented candles, dinner sets, home decor items, gift boxes, and kitchen essentials. Choose something that matches the recipient’s taste and adds a festive touch. Personalised gifts are always appreciated and make the celebration feel more thoughtful.

  • How can I make Diwali gifts more special?

    Presentation counts. Wrap gifts in bright colours, add festive ribbons, or include a handwritten note. Small touches, such as a decorative box or a sprig of marigolds, can make even simple gifts feel luxurious and heartfelt.

  • Are edible gifts a good choice for Diwali ?

    Absolutely. Chocolates, gourmet snacks, dry fruits, or artisanal sweets are traditional and appreciated. Pairing edible gifts with a small decor item or candle creates a memorable combination.

  • Can Diwali gifts be practical instead of decorative?

    Yes. Items like air fryers, kitchen essentials, or stylish home gadgets are practical yet thoughtful. Practical gifts show you understand the recipient’s lifestyle while keeping the festive spirit alive.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
