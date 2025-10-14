Party-wear sarees: Shine in silk and sparkle this festive season; Top 6 picks
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 05:00 pm IST
Step into the festive spotlight with stunning party-wear sarees from Banarasi silks to tissue weaves, crafted to dazzle at every celebration.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
MANOHARI Womens Most Trendy Banarasi Woven Purple Saree With Heavy Jacquard Work Saree With Blouse Piece View Details
|
₹2,729
|
|
|
SWORNOF Womens Kanjivaram Banarasi Silk Saree Patola saree with Unstitched blouse piece (RAMA) View Details
|
₹942
|
|
|
WoodenTant Women’s Handloom Tissue Silk saree without Blouse Piece (Blue). View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
SWORNOF Womens Kanjivaram sarees for women Kanchipuram saree With Boluse Piece (GREEN1) View Details
|
₹996
|
|
|
SGF11 Womens Kanjivaram Zari Woven Silk Saree With Blouse Piece (Purple) View Details
|
₹463
|
|
|
Sidhidata Womens Soft Zimmy Choo Fandy Silk Saree With Hand Work Lace Boarder & Comes With Unstitched Blouse Piece (Chhaava Mustard_Mustard_Free Size) View Details
|
₹899
|
|
View More Products