Skin looking dull before Diwali? Delhi cosmetologist shares festive season guide for glowing skin and radiant hair

Diwali brings with it endless celebrations, family gatherings, and social events. While it’s a time of joy and togetherness, it can also take a toll on your skin and hair. Late nights, heavy makeup, indulgent meals, and exposure to pollution often leave the skin looking dull and the hair feeling lifeless. Dr Malhotra shares skin and hair care tips to ensure that festive glow!(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Karuna Malhotra - the Founder, Aesthetic Physician and Cosmetologist from Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi - emphasises the importance of addressing your skin and hair needs during the festive season, as they are often the most neglected yet most overworked aspects of self-care.

She highlights, “Festivals are all about looking and feeling your best, but it’s equally important to care for your skin and hair from within and outside. The goal is not just instant glow but long-lasting health.”

Festive skincare tips

According to Dr Malhotra, festive skincare is not about last-minute fixes but preparation and consistency. She recommends a simple routine that you must begin at least a week before the celebrations start - cleanse, exfoliate, moisturise and protect.

“Exfoliation is the key step to remove dead cells and allow the skin to breathe,” she explains. Gentle exfoliators, used twice a week, ensure that makeup sits well and the skin appears radiant. Hydration is another non-negotiable step. Dr Malhotra advises using a lightweight, hyaluronic acid-based moisturiser that locks in moisture without making the skin greasy. According to the cosmetologist, sun protection - even in winter or indoors - is equally critical. She stresses, “Never skip sunscreen, because festive days often mean long hours outdoors in markets or under decorative lighting. UV damage is silent but long-lasting.” For an added glow, she recommends home remedies such as aloe vera gel masks, or professional treatments like hydrating facials and mild chemical peels. These not only enhance skin luminosity but also improve texture in time for the celebrations.

Deep cleansing is essential for your skin after applying heavy makeup.(Pexel)

How to deal with heavy makeup?

Festivals often call for bold looks, but makeup can be harsh on your skin, if not managed correctly. According to Dr Malhotra, “Makeup should enhance your features, not harm your skin.”

She recommends prepping the skin with a primer and ensuring deep cleansing at the end of the day. Double cleansing - first with micellar water or cleansing oil followed by a gentle face wash - ensures no residue is left behind. The aesthetic physician suggests using soothing toners and night creams to restore balance after cleansing. Additionally, she cautions against sharing makeup products, especially eye and lip products, to avoid infections during the festive rush.

Festive hair care tips

The cosmetologist stresses that while skin takes the spotlight, hair often bears the brunt of styling tools, sprays, and pollution.

She advises nourishing oil massages at least once a week to strengthen roots and improve circulation. “Oiling is an age-old remedy that never fails. It helps counter dryness caused by styling and environmental factors.” She recommends opting for mild shampoos and sulphate-free conditioners since they help in maintaining natural moisture. As for the ones planning for elaborate hairstyles this Diwali, using a heat protectant before straightening and curling is non-negotiable. Dr Malhotra adds, “Hydration applies to your hair as much as to your skin.” She recommends using homemade hair masks like yoghurt, honey, or avocado, as they provide natural shine and strength. Professional treatments like hair spa therapies before the festival week can also work wonders for taming frizz and adding volume.

Using a heat protectant is non-negotiable during heat styling.(Pixabay)

What you eat matters

According to Dr Malhotra, no festive care regime is complete without looking at nutrition and lifestyle and she stresses the importance of healthy eating, proper hydration and adequate sleep, which compliments topical care.

“Festivals bring sweets and fried foods, which, if consumed in excess, can trigger breakouts or dullness,” she warns. A balanced plate with seasonal fruits, salads, nuts, and adequate protein ensures the skin and hair remain nourished from within. She recommends drinking eight to 10 glasses of water every day, in order to flush out toxins and keep the skin supple and hydrated. As for sleep, Dr Malhotra emphasises, “No treatment or cream can match the benefits of a good night’s sleep.”

Dr Malhotra reminds us, “Festive care should not end with the last celebration. Think of it as a lifestyle practice. Your skin and hair are your lifelong companions - treat them with respect.” By combining simple daily rituals, mindful indulgence, and professional care when needed, it is possible to step into the festive season looking radiant and confident, while ensuring long-term health for both skin and hair.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.