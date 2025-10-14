Want your home to be Diwali-ready? 8 colour combinations and decor styling hacks you need to know

Diwali 2025: In the days leading up to Diwali, homeowners are ready to give their homes the biggest glow up of the year, refreshing every corner of their interiors with devotion and creativity. Walls get a fresh coat of paint, and new trinkets from Diwali shopping hauls are added to the shelves and tabletops. At the centre of all this decoration lies a creative vision. While all Diwali decoration has staples like garlands, lanterns and diyas, every house has a different story to tell on the festival of lights. Find out the top colour combinations for your home. (Picture credit: AI generated)

And what better way to personalise your Diwali decor revamp story? With colours. The colours you choose impart your home with a personality itself. To understand which colours suit together for Diwali decoration, Sidhant Lamba, Founder at STRROT, shared with HT Lifestyle 4 colour combinations, why they work, along with 4 styling hacks for decor placement.

4 colour combinations

Colour theory is real, and the colour wheel is not just for your art class. It is the key to deciding which colours fit together well, helping to create balanced and vibrant colour palettes. This Diwali, be strategic with your decoration instead of making it a shot in the dark.

Here are the 4 combos Sidhant suggested, while we paired AI-generated images for your visual reference:



1. Gold and red:

The combination of gold and red is very regal. (Picture credit: Image generated by Gemini)

Value: A classic combination that never fails. The pair is opulent, grand and captures the festive warmth.

Gold adds luxury, while red adds warmth.

Use this duo in cushions, accent chairs, or tableware for instant festive charm.

2. Emerald green and sapphire blue:

The green and blue combination feels elegant. (Picture credit: Image generated by Gemini)

Value: Rich jewel colour combination tones that feel both bold and elegant.

This can be applied to luxurious velvets paired with metallics for a luxurious mood.

3. Ivory and burnt orange:

For a minimalistic mood, go for orange and ivory. (Picture credit: Image generated by Gemini)

Value: A subtle yet striking palette, but it is soft and calming at the same time. It is more grounded.

Ivory keeps things warm, soft and timeless, while orange adds natural and earthy tone, zest through lamps, ceramics, or dining accessories.

4. Blush pink and antique gold:

The pair of pink and champagne gold is whimsical and romantic in nature. (Picture credit: Image generated by AI.)

Value: It is romantic and dreamy.

Pair soft blush tones with warm gold in trays, fabrics, or glassware to create intimate, elegant and romantic settings.

4 decor styling tips

The whole story doesn't end with colours. Your big decor revamp season is also about paying attention to the details, from pairing textures to keeping a space uncluttered.

Here are the 4 tips Sidhant suggested:

1. Play with textures:

A wooden table with ceramic pots next to a velvet sofa is great for visual interest, playing with textures. (Picture credit: Image generated by Gemini )

Pair a velvet sofa with metallic trays or ceramic vases and glassware. It instantly adds depth and makes your space feel styled with ease.

2. Don’t crowd your room, align the decor:

One bold cushion, quirky lamp, or striking sculpture is enough to make a statement piece rather than making your space cluttered.

3. Lights:

Add lanters, fairylights, diyas for illuminating your homes. (Picture credit: Image generated by Gemini)

The warmth from lamps, candles, or fairy lights does more than brighten up your room; they can make colours glow and create that perfect festive vibe.

4. Attention to detail:

Large items shine brighter with small details, so we can try to pair a grand console with cute trays or dress up a big sofa with soft, comfy cushions.

Now that you have the inside intel to make your interiors the talk of the town and the favourite place to crash for Diwali parties, it's time to apply all these in practice and get festive ready for this weekend. Who knows? Your interiors may become the Pinterest board for your friends and family for next Diwali's great decor revamp.