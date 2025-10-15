Nutritionist rates top 5 Indian Diwali sweets so you can pick best mithai during this festive season: Laddu to Rasgulla

All major Indian festivals are incomplete without sweets. As the five-day Diwali festivities are about to begin with Dhanteras on October 18 and Deepavali on October 20, followed by Bhai Dooj and Govardhan Puja, each home will be filled with delicious sweets. Save these best and worst mithai for Diwali, so you can be mindful about what you eat. (Freepik)

However, when consuming these sweets, it is also important to consider how to do so in a way that does not spike your blood sugar to concerning levels, and which of these dishes are the least harmful.

Nutritionist rates Indian sweets

In a video shared on Instagram on October 15, Deepsikha Jain, a nutritionist, MSc Global Public Health Nutrition UK and national diabetes educator, rated 5 popular Indian sweets by how good and bad they are for your health.

Sharing the list, she wrote, “Save these best and worst mithai for Diwali. I love enjoying sweets during Diwali, but also being very mindful about it so I don’t end up putting on those extra kgs…Let's rate all the Diwali sweets today so you can choose the healthiest ones.”

1. Gulab Jamun

The nutritionist rated the Indian sweet 3 out of 10 because, according to her, gulab jamun is slightly fried and high in saturated fats and sugar.

2. Kaju katli

The nutritionist rated kaju katli 5 out of 10. She explained, “It's slightly higher in calories because of the healthy fats of cashew, but it's still low in sugar.”

3. Moti chur laddu

For moti chur laddu, the nutritionist gave 4 out of 10. “It's made with gram flour, but deep frying doesn't make it as healthy,” she explained.

4. Jalebi

Though a popular and an absolute favourite for many, sadly, the nutritionist rated jalebi the lowest. She gave the sweet dish 1 out of 10. She said, “This is the worst Indian dessert because it's high in trans fat and fried. It's the only form of simple sugar, which will cause your blood sugar to spike.”

5. Rasgulla

The nutritionist gave rasgulla 7 out of 10. She explained that this is the best Indian dessert because it's made with chhena/paneer. “Just remove the extra sugar and you can enjoy it,” she explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.