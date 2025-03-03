Shraddha Kapoor's fitness secrets for toned body on her 38th birthday: Following a vegan diet to eating early dinner

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her 38th birthday on March 3. In a 2024 interview with Pinkvilla, the then 37-year-old had opened up about how her life had changed for the better since making the switch to veganism. Reasons for celebs to go vegan vary – for some, it's a sensitivity to meat and dairy products, while others cite animal cruelty. As for Shraddha Kapoor, she credits her plant-based diet for improving her health. Also read | Has veganism truly hit the mainstream? Did you know that Shraddha Kapoor, who turned 38 on March 3, turned vegan some time ago? (Instagram/ Shraddha Kapoor)

‘I have been eating a lot of vegan food’

She had said, “So I've been vegan, preferred vegetarian, since almost two months now and I feel like that's been a very interesting change and I'm feeling really good about it. I have been eating a lot of vegan food; so I eat subzis, I eat dal, I have rice, chapati sometimes; not a big chapati fan actually. And depending on what I feel like having, some days I will have continental or Asian food. I keep changing it up, but also, sometimes, I try to make sure that I do at least some cardio as well because I'm not being super strict with my diet.”

What is veganism?

According to WebMD, a vegan diet includes only plant foods — fruits, vegetables, beans, grains, nuts, and seeds. People who follow a vegan diet don't eat any animal products. These include meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, eggs, and honey.

Shraddha on if she will continue to stay vegan

Shraddha said that it's possible to maintain a healthy diet while still enjoying your favorite foods in moderation. The actor added that she tries to eat her dinner as early as she can, anytime between 6:30 and 7:30 pm. Shraddha also said that her favourite cuisine is 'Indian food, home food'. She was also asked about her workout and foods she avoids to stay in shape.

To which, she responded with, “According to me, the best time of the day to work out is before 6 pm and just when you have enough energy... And I stay away from... I'll have aerated drinks once in a blue moon, processed chips also once in a blue moon, and deep-fried things too… my favourite healthy munchie will be a mix of dry fruits. I'm experimenting with being vegan right now, and so far, it is working really well. I don't know if I'll be able to continue staying vegan or not; only time will tell.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.