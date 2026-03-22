Nutritionist shares right way to spend first 2 hours in morning: Consistent wake-up time, when to drink coffee
Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain shares a morning routine to boost energy and productivity, emphasising hydration, sunlight exposure, exercise, meditation, and more.
Mornings are the most important time of the day. Your habits, including what you eat or do right after waking up, determine how the rest of your day will go. For instance, if you eat a carb-heavy diet, you might feel lethargic in a few hours, as compared to a high-protein diet that will energise you. Similarly, mindlessly scrolling on your phone might heighten your anxiety compared to spending the first 5 minutes in the sun without screens.
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In a March 21 Instagram post, Deepsikha Jain, a nutritionist, MSc Global Public Health Nutrition UK and National Diabetes Educator, outlined a structured morning routine designed to maximise physical energy and mental clarity during the first two hours of the day.
How to spend your morning the right way
Deepsikha shared the post with the caption, “Give me 60 seconds, and I'll show you how you need to spend the first 2 hours of your day to thrive ahead and have the best energy levels. Start spending the mornings the right way, like this.”
In the post, the nutritionist shared a timetable for spending the first two hours of their day. It advocated a consistent wake-up time, followed by hydration and sunlight exposure, to naturally boost alertness. The schedule also incorporates physical exercise and stimulants like coffee to enhance productivity, while adding meditation to stabilise the nervous system and a healthy, nutritious breakfast to maintain steady blood sugar levels.
The timetable
Here's how you should be spending your mornings, according to the nutritionist:
⦿ 7:00 am: Wake up. Make sure that you're waking up at the same time consistently.
⦿ 7:10 am: Drink some water. That will actually help wake your body up, as well as your microbes, improving your gut mobility and digestion.
⦿ 7:15 am: This is the most powerful time of your day. Make sure you sit in the sun, as that will actually raise cortisol levels, making you feel much more energetic throughout the day.
⦿ 7:30 am: Then, you are going to sip some coffee. That again is going to help you have much better cortisol levels and alertness.
⦿ 7:45 am: Head out for an outdoor workout. Morning exercise and movement are absolutely important.
⦿ 8:45 am: After an hour of workout, you can come back home and do some breath work and meditation. This will help regulate your nervous system.
⦿ 9:00 am: You're going to have breakfast, which has moderate fibre and is high protein, balancing your body's blood sugar and actually controlling body fat.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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