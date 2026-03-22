Nutritionist shares right way to spend first 2 hours in morning: Consistent wake-up time, when to drink coffee

How to spend your morning the right way

In a March 21 Instagram post, Deepsikha Jain, a nutritionist, MSc Global Public Health Nutrition UK and National Diabetes Educator, outlined a structured morning routine designed to maximise physical energy and mental clarity during the first two hours of the day.

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Mornings are the most important time of the day. Your habits, including what you eat or do right after waking up , determine how the rest of your day will go. For instance, if you eat a carb-heavy diet, you might feel lethargic in a few hours, as compared to a high-protein diet that will energise you. Similarly, mindlessly scrolling on your phone might heighten your anxiety compared to spending the first 5 minutes in the sun without screens.

Deepsikha shared the post with the caption, “Give me 60 seconds, and I'll show you how you need to spend the first 2 hours of your day to thrive ahead and have the best energy levels. Start spending the mornings the right way, like this.”

In the post, the nutritionist shared a timetable for spending the first two hours of their day. It advocated a consistent wake-up time, followed by hydration and sunlight exposure, to naturally boost alertness. The schedule also incorporates physical exercise and stimulants like coffee to enhance productivity, while adding meditation to stabilise the nervous system and a healthy, nutritious breakfast to maintain steady blood sugar levels.

The timetable Here's how you should be spending your mornings, according to the nutritionist:

⦿ 7:00 am: Wake up. Make sure that you're waking up at the same time consistently.

⦿ 7:10 am: Drink some water. That will actually help wake your body up, as well as your microbes, improving your gut mobility and digestion.

⦿ 7:15 am: This is the most powerful time of your day. Make sure you sit in the sun, as that will actually raise cortisol levels, making you feel much more energetic throughout the day.

⦿ 7:30 am: Then, you are going to sip some coffee. That again is going to help you have much better cortisol levels and alertness.

⦿ 7:45 am: Head out for an outdoor workout. Morning exercise and movement are absolutely important.

⦿ 8:45 am: After an hour of workout, you can come back home and do some breath work and meditation. This will help regulate your nervous system.

⦿ 9:00 am: You're going to have breakfast, which has moderate fibre and is high protein, balancing your body's blood sugar and actually controlling body fat.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.