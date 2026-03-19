Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends 7 superfoods you should eat during Chaitra Navratri
For Chaitra Navratri, nutritionist Rujuta suggests dry fruits, rajgeera for energy, and vegetables like yams for immunity. Here are the 7 foods she suggested.
The auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri is here. The nine-day festivities begin on March 19 this year and will conclude on March 27 with Ram Navami. For nine days, Hindu devotees celebrate the holy occasion with great enthusiasm and devotion, worshipping the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga and observing fasts in which one eats only sattvic food.
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In a March 19 Instagram post, Ruju Diwekar, a celebrity nutritionist who has worked with stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, marked the holy festivals of Chaitra Navratri and Gudi Padwa by listing superfoods to eat during the nine-day Chaitra Navratri fast to feel healthy and energised. “This Navratri infuse your life with these superfoods. Because seasonal is super,” she wrote in the caption.
She added, “The change of seasons, from winter to spring, brings colour, fragrance and joy. And the living tradition of eating in sync with the season means bringing that joy, colour, and fragrance, on your plate too. Anna is the living and thriving link between the pinda and bramhanda, human and humanity, peace and joy. Happy Gudi Padwa. Wishing you a healthy new year.”
Here are the superfoods the nutritionist suggests:
Dry Fruits
According to Rujuta, a handful of dry fruits a day is a great superfood for Chaitra Navratri. “Kaju to calm your nerves, almonds for your skin, walnuts for your hormones and pistachios for your eyes,” she added.
Rajgeera
The nutritionist highlighted that rajgeera is better for digestion, bone density, and sustained energy, making it a great choice during the Navratri celebrations.
Yams
Next, the nutritionist suggested eating yams during the nine-day festival. According to her, you must eat vegetables like suran, arbi, Ratalu, and Konfal for immunity, fertility, and a natural remedy to hot flashes.
Fresh fruit drink
Rujuta highlighted that drinking fresh fruit juice is a great source of antioxidants that help reduce stress and hydration that prevents heat exhaustion.
Neem Chutney
Next, she suggested consuming neem chutney as it is a natural detox, immunity booster, and a reminder that a ‘little bitterness is essential to fully assimilate the sweetness of life.’
Milk and curd
She also recommended consuming milk and curd as they are beneficial for the gut, heart, and brain.
Ambe daal
Lastly, Rujuta advised eating ambe daal, which is also her favourite superfood. She explained that the combination of raw fruit and a dried legume, both fresh from the harvest, provides a good amount of fibre, tanginess, and minerals to the meal.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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