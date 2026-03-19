Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends 7 superfoods you should eat during Chaitra Navratri

The auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri is here. The nine-day festivities begin on March 19 this year and will conclude on March 27 with Ram Navami. For nine days, Hindu devotees celebrate the holy occasion with great enthusiasm and devotion, worshipping the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga and observing fasts in which one eats only sattvic food. Consuming neem chutney is beneficial as it is a natural detox and immunity booster. (Shutterstock)

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In a March 19 Instagram post, Ruju Diwekar, a celebrity nutritionist who has worked with stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, marked the holy festivals of Chaitra Navratri and Gudi Padwa by listing superfoods to eat during the nine-day Chaitra Navratri fast to feel healthy and energised. “This Navratri infuse your life with these superfoods. Because seasonal is super,” she wrote in the caption.

She added, “The change of seasons, from winter to spring, brings colour, fragrance and joy. And the living tradition of eating in sync with the season means bringing that joy, colour, and fragrance, on your plate too. Anna is the living and thriving link between the pinda and bramhanda, human and humanity, peace and joy. Happy Gudi Padwa. Wishing you a healthy new year.”

Here are the superfoods the nutritionist suggests: