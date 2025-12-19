Kareena Kapoor Khan brings timeless elegance in ‘gorgeous’ red gown by Malini Ramani

Kareena Kapoor Khan knows exactly when to lean into drama and when to pull back. Her latest appearance proves that again. The actor recently shared a series of photos on social media wearing a deep red gown, instantly adding a dose of old-school glamour to the holiday mood. The look was bold without being loud, striking without feeling overworked, and it looked classic Kareena. Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts red gown by Malini Ramani.(Instagram)

The gown comes from designer Malini Ramani, a long-time friend of the actor, and the familiarity shows. The silhouette feels thoughtful rather than trendy, designed to flatter and not overpower.

Take a look at it here:

Details of Kareena's red gown

What makes this gown work is its detailing. The wrap-style drape creates soft movement through the bodice, cinching at just the right place and flowing cleanly down the length of the gown. Long sleeves balance the richness of the red, keeping the look elegant rather than overtly festive.

The gown has clean lines, careful draping, and a colour that speaks for itself.

Here's how Kareena styled the dress

Kareena kept her accessories minimal, which was a smart call. A statement necklace added just enough sparkle, while a sleek black handbag grounded the look. Her makeup stayed soft and polished, letting the gown remain the hero. Hair worn down, parted simply, completed the look. It is styling that understands restraint, something Kareena has mastered over the years.

In the caption, she wrote, “Feeling my dearest Malini Ramani’s gorgeous dress. Happy holidays people.” It was brief, warm and personal, much like the outfit itself.

Karena Kapoor Khan in Malini Ramani’s 'gorgeous dress'.(KarenaKapoorKhan/Instagram stories)

From festive fashion to serious cinema: Kareena Kapoor Khan serves the looks

While the fashion moment caught attention, Kareena’s work slate continues to keep fans invested. She was last seen in the 2024 blockbuster Singham Again, where she reprised her role as Avni alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and a sprawling ensemble cast.

Next up is Daayra, a crime drama directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. The project has already generated buzz for its subject matter and the pairing, with expectations set high ahead of its release next year.

Whether she’s choosing a red carpet gown or a challenging film role, Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to balance elegance with intent. This red gown moment once again proves that when she keeps things simple, the impact only grows stronger.