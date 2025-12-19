Alia Bhatt calls saree India's little black dress; says she feels most comfortable and herself in the traditional drape

Alia Bhatt, like every other Indian, is obsessed with sarees. If you are of desi origins, at least once in your lifetime, or even multiple times, you would have raided your mother or grandmother's closet to steal one of their sarees to wear to an event or a festival. That is the rage of sarees in India. Alia Bhatt celebrates saree's versatility in an interview with Vogue. (Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

In a recent interview with Vogue, Alia highlighted this fact and characterised the traditional Indian saree as a versatile garment comparable to the western ‘little black dress (LBD)’ due to its comfort and adaptability. Let's find out what she said.

‘Saree is our little black dress’

On December 18, Vogue Magazine posted a video from the latest instalment of Life In Looks starring Alia Bhatt, where the star revisited her style evolution, from preppy beginnings to her chai-dipped wedding saree.

Talking about how her sarees for her character Rani from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani became quite the rage, Alia said, “The sarees in India is our little black dress. It's really comfortable. It suits every occasion, and when you give it pop, and you give it colour, it becomes super fun.”

She also reminisced that since her character in the movie would wear saris all the time, she really wanted to bring that out in the promotions, and that's what she did by actually creating a capsule collection. “We did like an online sale, and you know that money went to charity, and it crashed the website like it sold out in 3 and 1/2 minutes. That's how much of a rage the sarees became,” she added.

Alia Bhatt's wedding saree

One of the other iconic drapes Alia has worn in recent times is her Sabyasachi Mukherjee-designed saree, which she donned on her wedding day to Ranbir Kapoor.

Talking about her wedding saree, the actor said, “I have said this time and again, but I feel so comfortable and so myself in a saree.” While deciding on what to wear for the special day, Alia revealed that she had told Sabyasachi that she wanted to be comfortable and wear a gold and white-toned saree.

Then, the idea for her exquisite look formulated. Sabysachi had suggested at that time that Alia wear a chai-dipped white organza saree, which she glamorised with statement earrings, choker necklace, mang tika, and more.