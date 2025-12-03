Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding saree in unseen pics looks simple but is a masterclass in Indian art and tradition

On December 1, 2025, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu embarked on a new journey, tying the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The couple married in an intimate ceremony held at the Linga Bhairavi Temple, Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Samantha chose a custom, handwoven Banarasi saree. Also read | Raj Nidimoru’s sister welcomes Samantha Ruth Prabhu into the family with emotional note Samantha Ruth Prabhu's bridal saree showcases the country's rich heritage and textiles. (Instagram/ Arpita Mehta Official)

A day after Samantha shared ethereal images of her special day, her wedding saree designer, Arpita Mehta, took to Instagram to release new, stunning photos of the celebrity bride, who was glowing radiantly in a traditional red saree. The saree features delicate powder-zari buttis and a nishi-woven border executed in intricate cutwork and was was finished with exquisite beige-gold zardozi work, using traditional elements like saadi taar (metallic thread), cutdana (beads), kasab (silk-wrapped thread), and tiny mirrors.

Though minimalist in its overall aesthetic, Samantha's bridal saree is an expression of quiet beauty, and timeless artistry — it is a masterclass in showcasing India’s rich textile and embroidery heritage.

Take a look at the newlywed's fresh wedding photos:

Samantha's wedding blouse features a bespoke motif designed by artist Jayati Bose

In her series of December 3 Instagram posts, the fashion designer shared insight into the inspiration behind the custom bridal saree, and highlighted its connection to Indian heritage. Sharing how Samantha's wedding saree was not just a garment, but a spiritual and artistic masterpiece — a harmonious blend of traditional craft and contemporary intent — Arpita wrote on Instagram, “As an Indian brand, we’ve always taken inspiration from Indian crafts and culture. While mirrorwork has been our key embroidery, we love using various textiles and blending them with our signature style to create something unique.”

She added: “Samantha was the first ever South Indian actor we worked with, along with Pallavi, and dressing her for her wedding day truly feels like life has come full circle. This is our very first custom red Banarasi sari — simple yet elevated. It’s a deeper, more spiritual take on a wedding look, crafted to feel intimate and luxurious. The blouse features a bespoke motif designed by celebrated artist Jayati Bose. Rooted in the deepest ocean floors and crowned by Devi’s blissful sight, the Jamdani tree of life celebrates a union blessed by the watchful eye of the goddess.”

Samantha's bridal saree was ‘woven over 2–3 weeks by a single master artisan’

In an earlier post, Arpita Mehta shared detailed information about the fabric and meticulous craftsmanship involved in creating the Samantha's wedding look. She had revealed that the design brief was centred on creating something 'simple, celebratory, and deeply memorable'.

She said: “For someone as special as Samanthar, on a day that holds so much meaning, the vision was to create something simple, celebratory, and deeply memorable. Beautifully styled by Pallavi Singh and Selvi, this moment comes to life in a custom handwoven flaming red banarsi sari crafted in pure Katan satin silk — where the strength of fine twisted Katan threads meets the fluid, lustrous drape of satin. Woven over 2–3 weeks by a single master artisan, the saree features powder-zari buttis and a Nishi-woven border in intricate cutwork. Finished with beige-gold zardozi — Saadi taar, cutdana, kasab, and tiny mirrors — it becomes an expression of quiet beauty, intention, and timeless artistry.”