Saif Ali Khan remembers early days of dating Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘I was a bit jealous…’

Many years ago, on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show, her actor husband Saif Ali Khan made a big revelation about the time they began dating. Saif revealed a piece of advice that his beloved co-star Rani Mukerji gave him when he got into a relationship with Bebo — “Just behave like you are in a relationship with a man.” After dating for 5 long years, Saif and Kareena got married in 2012. The happily married couple, and parents to sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary. So did Rani’s advice work?

Sharing how the advice does not apply to his wife Kareena Kapoor all the time, in a chat with Hollywood Reporter India, Saif Ali Khan explained, “She (Kareena) truly is an incredible, incredible woman and I’m so lucky to be with her because she is one of the most patient and loving people I’ve met and she’s just absolutely wonderful. I could go on and on, I could give you examples, but I mean, you know, it’s a bit much, it’s a bit mushy (blushing).” Talking about Rani Mukerji’s advice, Saif shared, “So Rani was saying don’t think of it in a chauvinistic way. That’s not my idea of a relationship anyway. But she meant really well. I was working a lot with Rani in those days and she loves Kareena. And it was good advice. She was trying to help me. Because maybe, in the start of it, I wasn’t as easy about sharing it.”

When asked if he meant stardom, Saif replied, “No, not just the stardom, but the idea that there are other equally important things than just us. And, I don’t know, maybe I was just being a bit jealous, kind of not sure how to react to, you know, working with other men and… this is all new, they are kind of emotions that you need to be able to maturely process well. And then of course you need a lot of trust and belief in each other. And when things are new, and if you’re a naturally slightly insecure person in a relationship, then it's a little tricky to navigate. Because normally I’d gone out with girls who had nothing to do with (the movies) as such, all very different phases. So there was less sharing, in that sense. But it was wonderful to learn that and get over that and to develop, made us quite strong to kind of understand.” Saif went on to add how it once struck him that his ‘rivals’ would be Kareena’s ‘allies’. But his mind developed and over time he decided that if one day he became a producer, he could sign the ‘allies’.

On the work front, Saif will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan alongside Akshay Kumar. Kareena, on the other hand, is gearing up for Meghna Gulzar's Daayra.