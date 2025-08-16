When birthday boy Saif Ali Khan revealed an advice Rani Mukerji gave him while dating Kareena: ‘Behave like you are…’

Saif Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most handsome and charming heroes that Bollywood has ever witnessed. From his unforgettable screen presence to his witty one-liners, the star has made a permanent place in several hearts. One such heart, the most special of them all, is his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s. The two have been together for over 18 years and are definitely one of the most adored and madly in love celebrity couples in the industry. Today on Saif’s 55th birthday, let’s revisit a conversation between him and his wife, when the actor revealed what advice Rani Mukerji gave him in the early stages of his relationship with Bebo. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji

During an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show years ago, her husband Saif Ali Khan revealed an important piece of advice that Rani Mukerji shared with him, when he had just started dating Bebo. In this segment, Saif shared, “I remember Rani Mukerji told me once. When we had just started dating, you and I. Because I've never, I don't think I had ever been out with a working actress before, you know? In that sense. So she said, ‘Just, just behave like you are in a relationship with a man.’ So I was, I know what she meant.”

Saif went on to explain, “She meant that don't get into the gender of it. Treat it with, like an equal. You got two heroes in the house. Two people working, two people... and then you will have no problems. And I think she is absolutely right.” So that’s one secret, amongst many others, behind Saif and Kareena’s successful marriage. In the comment section of this video, one fan gushed, “I love how laidback and chill their relationship is. Saif seems so comfortable with the fact that Kareena is the bigger star amongst the two. They seem very happy together,” whereas another wrote, “I feel like the bigger star is just the surface of what it means to be an actor and saif has realised that by focusing on doing what he likes with stuff like sacred games, lal kaptaan etc. I am just happy with his growth as an actor in general while fully embracing the fact that kareena has different ideas of acting and fame.”

We wish Saif a very happy birthday and all the love in the world!