Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares his 5-step morning routine for a healthier start to the day

Dr London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, has shared his five-step morning routine that helps set the tone for a healthier, more productive day. In an Instagram video shared on January 20, the heart surgeon explains how these habits encourage slower, more intentional mornings - a shift that can contribute to a better day overall.

Do you roll straight out of bed and dive into work mode, or rush through getting ready without giving your brain a moment to wake up? How you start your morning can quietly shape the rest of your day - influencing focus, stress levels, and how organised you feel by evening. Creating even a small pause for an intentional routine can help you ease into the day, prioritise what matters, and feel more in control. That’s the thinking behind Dr Jeremy London’s simple but structured morning habits , designed to support a calmer, more productive start.

Get up early Waking up a little earlier can naturally create space for a calmer, more intentional start to the day. While Dr London wakes up at 4am, he emphasises that you don’t need to rise that early - even shifting your wake-up time by just one hour can be enough. He explains, “First is get up early. Now, it's cold outside and I have a cold, but the week is rolling. You don't have to get up this early, but if you can push an hour earlier than you normally get up, it's a huge win.”

Hydrate, then do something hard Right after waking up, Dr London heads to the kitchen to hydrate and take his daily multivitamins and supplements, setting a healthy tone for the day ahead. He points out, “Quick stop in the kitchen to hydrate. Packet of IM8. Convenient way to cover all of my multivitamin and supplement needs before I head downstairs for step two.”

The heart surgeon recommends doing something hard after waking up and personally likes taking cold plunges when it's cold outside. He highlights, “The second ingredient, do something hard. For me, it's the cold plunge, particularly when it's cold outside.”

Thoughtful or mindful reading The heart surgeon recommends beginning the day with mindful reading and quiet reflection to set a focused, grounded tone. He explains, “Thoughtful or mindful reading. Obviously, personal choice, personal preference, but for me, it starts every morning with the Daily Stoic. Every January, I start this over. I can't tell you how many times I've actually read it at this point.”

Tackle your deep work By this, the cardiologist means tackling your highest-priority task first - especially the one causing the most stress or anxiety - so it doesn’t weigh on your mind throughout the day. He explains, “Tackle your deep work. That's typically the highest priority work. Whatever is creating anxiety that I know I need to get done. For me right now, that's putting the finishing touches on a talk that I'm really looking forward to giving in the middle of next month. So, I want to knock this out so I'm not thinking about it throughout the course of the day.”

Exercise Dr London’s final morning step is to exercise and work up a sweat - but he emphasises that not every day needs intense training. Consistency, not intensity, matters most. He explains, “Sweat in the mornings. I'm going to scale a little bit today, fighting this cold. Weighted vest, incline walk on the treadmill. But every day doesn't have to be a personal record. It's about consistency. Win the day, before the day even begins.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.