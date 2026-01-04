Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares 4 lifestyle changes that can slow down age-related cognitive decline

Ageing is inevitable, but losing your mental sharpness doesn’t have to be part of the deal. While decline is often treated as an unavoidable consequence of growing older, growing evidence suggests that everyday habits play a powerful role in shaping how the brain ages. Simple, consistent lifestyle choices - from how you move and think to how you connect with others - can help protect brain health and slow cognitive decline, allowing you to stay mentally resilient well into later life. Follow Dr London's recommendations to preserve long term brain health.(Unsplash)

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, is breaking down whether it is really possible to slow down cognitive decline as we age. In an Instagram video shared on January 3, the heart surgeon recommends four strategies to prioritise, based on scientific research, that can help protect the brain and reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

Is it possible to slow cognitive decline?

Dr London points towards two studies - the Finnish FINGER trial and the SMARRT trial - that show promising results that lifestyle changes at an early age can prevent cognitive decline as we age. These studies conclude that a multi-domain approach to lifestyle interventions shows the strongest evidence of slowing down age-related cognitive concerns.

The cardiologist states, “The Finnish FINGER trial and the SMARRT trial both showed promising results that lifestyle intervention can prevent cognitive decline. Now, multi-domain intervention shows the strongest evidence.”

He also adds that no single habit can protect you from cognitive decline, and it is the compounded benefits of all of them that ultimately pays off. Dr London emphasises, “The truth is no single habit saves you. It's the compounding effect of all of them. Ageing is unavoidable. Mental decline doesn't have to be. Create the second curve of your life intentionally.”

He outlines the interventions as follows:

Movement

Dr London highlights that regular movement not only strengthens your body but can also protect your brain in the long run. He explains, “The first is movement. Regular aerobic exercise and resistance training don't just strengthen the body, they preserve brain function.”

Cognitive stimulation

Engaging in activities that actively stimulate the brain - such as reading, puzzles or strategy-based games - can help preserve cognitive function and protect against age-related cognitive decline. The cardiologist emphasises, “Next is cognitive stimulation. Activities like reading and engaging games may help maintain cognition.”

Social connection

According to Dr London, social isolation can speed up cognitive ageing and decline, hence maintaining real connections can actually protect your brain. He explains, “Number three, social connection. Isolation accelerates decline. Meaningful connection slows it.”

Cardiovascular and metabolic health

The heart surgeon points out that whatever is good for your heart can also benefit your brain, hence protecting your cardiovascular and metabolic health can have compounded effects on the brain. He elaborates, “Number four - cardiovascular health, blood pressure, blood sugar, metabolic health. What's good for your heart is good for your brain.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.