Childhood loneliness may raise dementia risk by 41% and speed up cognitive decline: Study

Loneliness is not something most people think back to until much later in life, but new research suggests those early years may quietly shape the brain for decades. A team working with data from the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS) found that people who said they felt lonely as children carried a noticeably higher risk of dementia as adults. The increase was not small either - a 41 per cent jump compared to those who did not grow up feeling isolated.

The same group also experienced quicker age-related cognitive decline, slipping faster than their peers as they moved into their fifties and sixties. The research was published in JAMA Network Open.

Normal aging vs more severe cognitive decline

Cognition naturally softens with age. Memory slows, processing speed dips, and focusing on multiple things at once becomes harder. That is normal ageing - inconvenient but expected. Dementia is a different story. It shows up as a sharp, rapid decline, often tied to conditions like Alzheimer’s disease, which damages brain cells and disrupts essential networks. It can impact language, reasoning, and memory.

While there is no cure for dementia, research has repeatedly shown that movement, cognitive activity, and regular social contact can help hold off decline. As life expectancy rises, understanding what pushes some people toward dementia faster has become a central question for researchers.

What this study looked at

Study author Jinqi Wang and colleagues focused on one specific question: Does childhood loneliness continue to echo into adulthood? They defined it simply - frequent feelings of isolation before age 17 and a lack of close friendships.

They pulled data from CHARLS, which follows Chinese adults aged 45 and older. The original pool included 17,707 participants across 28 provinces, but the team narrowed their analysis to 13,592 people who had complete records through 2018. Their average age at the starting point was 58, and just over half were women.

The results held even when researchers accounted for loneliness later in life. Adult loneliness explained a small part of the link - making up 8.5 percent of the connection with faster cognitive decline and 17.2 percent of the increased dementia risk - but childhood loneliness itself remained an independent factor.

“These findings suggest that childhood loneliness may serve as an independent risk factor for later-life cognitive decline and dementia,” the authors wrote, adding that early interventions could help soften the long-term impact.

A few caveats

The study does have limits. Childhood loneliness was not recorded when the participants were young- it was recalled by adults over 45, leaving room for memory gaps. But the authors say the pattern is strong enough to merit further investigation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.