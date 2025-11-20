Chris Hemsworth reveals his father has Alzheimer's: 10 early signs to note and how reminiscence therapy can help

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth has opened up about a heartbreaking chapter in his life in the trailer for the documentary ‘A Road Trip to Remember’. For the first time since talking about his own risk of Alzheimer's, Chris has revealed that his father has been diagnosed with this brain disorder, which messes up with memory. The National Geographic film documents a poignant journey that the actor takes with his father, Craig Hemsworth. It is not just an attempt to highlight the bond between a father and son, but also raise awareness about the challenges that come with Alzheimer’s - both for the patient and for the caregivers. It also offers hope through ideas like reminiscence therapy. Actor Chris Hemsworth has revealed his father's Alzheimer's diagnosis and how they are managing it.(Instagram/chrishemsworth)

What is Alzheimer's disease?

Alzheimer’s is a severe form of dementia that affects memory, thinking, and daily life. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 55 million people around the world live with dementia, and Alzheimer’s is the most common type.

Alzheimer's disease can start slowly, so it is easy to overlook early signs. "Important factors that increase the risk of Alzheimer’s include age, family history, lifestyle choices, and heart health. There is no cure yet, but knowing the early signs can help families get support sooner," psychologist Saniya Bedi tells Health Shots.

10 early signs of Alzheimer’s

These are some of the early signs of Alzheimer's to note in elders:

Forgetting recent events: It’s normal sometimes to forget names or appointments. However, if you often forget recent conversations or events, it can be a worry. Misplacing items: Losing things often and having trouble remembering where you left them may indicate memory problems. Getting lost: If someone often feels confused, even in places they know well, it may be time to look into the issue further. Confusion in familiar places: Feeling lost in places you used to know well can be an early warning sign. Losing track of time: Forgetting dates or failing to keep track of time can indicate problems with thinking and memory. Problem-solving difficulties: Everyday tasks that used to be simple can now feel difficult. Trouble following conversations: Struggling to keep up or to remember words can be concerning. Complications performing familiar tasks: Everyday chores can feel overwhelming and may be put off completely. Misjudging distances: Struggling to judge distances accurately, such as when driving, can indicate memory or thinking problems. Personality changes: Feeling more anxious, confused, or withdrawing from social activities could indicate deeper issues.

“Spotting these signs early helps you get medical help when you need it. It also allows you to explore coping strategies that can improve your quality of life,” psychiatrist Dr Deeksha Kalra tells Health Shots.

What is reminiscence therapy for Alzheimer's?

Alzheimer’s brings many challenges, but reminiscence therapy offers hope. This therapy aims to activate the memory area of the brain, particularly the hippocampus, which is affected by Alzheimer’s. “The idea behind reminiscence therapy is simple yet powerful: it involves revisiting meaningful memories through conversations, photographs, and shared experiences,” psychologist Jasmine Arora tells Health Shots.

Chris Hemsworth’s documentary trailer shows how a motorcycle road trip with his dad can bring back memories and encourage reflection. He emphasises that “revisiting old memories can help build strength, benefiting both the person with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers”.

What are the benefits of reminiscence therapy?

Enhances mood: Thinking about happy memories can improve your mood and help you feel more connected to others. This can lessen feelings of loneliness. Strengthens relationships: Sharing experiences helps build strong connections between caregivers and their loved ones. Stimulates memory: Using memory recall can help improve brain function, allowing families to enjoy more quality time together. Provides purpose: Joining in activities that involve sharing memories can give people a sense of purpose. This can also help reduce some effects of memory loss. Facilitates communication: Talking about past experiences makes conversations more meaningful. It helps reduce the frustration that can come with finding the right words.

In the documentary trailer, Chris Hemsworth talks about "the importance of awareness and connection". His father shares his worries about depending on others. We see how Alzheimer's affects not only the patient but also their family and friends. His father expresses a deep fear, saying, “Being a burden is probably the biggest issue, I think.” This shows the struggle for independence that many people with this condition face. Chris Hemsworth has also learned that "he is genetically at risk for Alzheimer's disease". This personal connection drives him to talk about the disease.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)