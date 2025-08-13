Limitless: Live Better Now OTT release date in India - Here's when and where you can stream Chris Hemsworth's docuseries

Limitless: Live Better Now, the sequel to Limitless With Chris Hemsworth (2022), is the latest installment in National Geographic's popular documentary series. In India, viewers may look forward to the three-part series' debut on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) on August 15, 2025. Chris Hemsworth in Limitless: Live Better Now

Chris Hemsworth pushes his limits

In the newest season, Hemsworth is still on a mission to find healthier, ways to live longer according to science. Three challenging tasks will test the actor's mental and physical abilities. Some of these experiences include training with the South Korean Special Forces, performing live on stage with Ed Sheeran, and climbing a 600-foot climbing wall in the Swiss Alps while it was frozen.

His unexpected appearance in August 2024 in Bucharest, Romania, during Ed Sheeran's The +-=÷x Tour is one of the most memorable parts of the series. The Thor actor played drums during a performance of Thinking Out Loud for an audience of 70,000 people. The concert was Hemsworth's first foray into playing the drums.

Countless challenges

Over the course of two years and six nations, the show follows Hemsworth as he faces fears, pain, and cognitive deterioration with the help of a team of specialists that includes doctors, cognitive scientists, and mixed martial arts fighters.

In a statement, Hemsworth said that it has been a transformative experience to create this series. According to the actor, he has learnt a lot about his own well-being, resilience, and what a good life means. He went on to say that the effect it has had on his life has been really significant, so he hopes this next chapter encourages people to face their fears and embrace challenges.

What to expect

The upcoming season promises high-stakes challenges set in exotic locales with an emphasis on personal transformation, appealing to fans seeking excitement and actionable advice for a better life. August 15, 2025, is when JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) will stream the launch for Indian viewers.