India resumes tourist visas for Chinese citizens around the world

New Delhi: India has opened up tourist visas for Chinese nationals applying through Indian missions and consulates around the world as the two countries continue the process of normalising their relations after a prolonged military stand-off on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Tourist visas for Chinese nationals were opened up at Indian embassies and consulates all over the world earlier this week, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. (Representative photo)

The move comes four months after India first resumed tourist visas for Chinese nationals in July. Visas for Chinese nationals were suspended after the start of the face-off on the LAC in April-May 2020. The military confrontation and a brutal clash in Galwan Valley, which killed 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops, took bilateral ties to their lowest point in six decades.

India and China have agreed on several “people-centric steps” in recent months to stabilise and rebuild ties, the people said on condition of anonymity. They noted that direct flights from both sides, suspended since early 2020, had resumed in October.

Other steps to normalise relations include the agreement to resume the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra to sacred sites in the Tibet region in the summer, visa facilitation for various categories of travellers, and commemoration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Earlier, India had resumed tourist visas for Chinese citizens in July by enabling them to apply at the Indian embassy in Beijing and the consulates in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong.

Activities commemorating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties were held in embassies and consulates of both sides.

All of these steps are aimed at facilitating people-to-people exchanges “as guided by the leaders of the two countries”, one of the people cited above said.

India and China reached an understanding on disengagement of frontline forces along the LAC in October 2024, and this was followed by a meeting in the Russian city of Kazan between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, who agreed to revive several mechanisms to normalise bilateral ties and address the long-standing border dispute.

Since then, there have been several meetings between the foreign and defence ministers and national security advisers of India and China, as well as the Special Representatives for the border issue – NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi.

These meetings resulted in understandings on resuming cooperation in diverse areas, ranging from border trade to economic issues. China has also taken steps to address India’s trade-related concerns such as export restrictions on rare earth minerals.