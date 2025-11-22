Soy vs. Chickpea: Which plant-based protein is most effective for managing menopausal symptoms?

Menopause is experienced by women after their menstrual cycles come to an end. The phase is confirmed when one does not get periods for 12 months straight. While the transition and the symptoms of menopause last for several years, women are also at high risk of contracting diseases and health issues, as per Healthline. Hence, it is important to maintain a balanced diet and increase the intake of protein, which could keep the symptoms in check. Plant-based proteins, such as soy and chickpeas, can help relieve menopausal symptoms.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Plant-based proteins, such as soy and chickpeas, are said to be the healthiest of the legumes. Let's check which one women should consume for menopausal symptoms.

Also read: Cardiovascular health to metabolic disorders: Know what recent human trials reveal about garlic’s therapeutic potential

Soy vs Chickpeas: Which is better?

According to Foodstruct, soybeans belong to the Glycine family. The plants originated from Northern China, with the seeds available in different colours like yellow, green, black, and brown.

As for the nutritional value, soybeans contain 18.21 g of protein per 100 g compared to chickpeas, which have 8.86 g of protein per 100 g.

In terms of fats too, soybeans are healthier, as they include 8.97 g of fats per 100 g, while chickpeas contain 3 g of fats.

Additionally, soybeans include both mono- and polyunsaturated fats. The legume includes more minerals and contains magnesium, potassium, calcium, and iron as well. On the other hand, chickpeas include a higher amount of zinc and magnesium.

Soybeans contain a good amount of vitamin K. Chickpeas can provide vitamin A and folate to consumers. Ultimately, the person's dietary needs would be the best judge for whether chickpeas or soybeans are better for their health.

Also read: How healthy is Makhana? A breakdown of its nutrients, ideal daily intake and people who may need to avoid it

Why is protein intake important during menopause?

Menopausal symptoms include experiencing hot flashes, sleep problems, and decreasing bone density, as well as declining estrogen levels. Making dietary changes can help relieve those symptoms and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Intake of protein and vitamins can keep the bones healthy and allow women to fall asleep quickly.

Additionally, a decrease in estrogen during menopause can cause a decline in muscle mass and bone strength, as per Healthline. So, the medical experts recommend 1–2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. Women who consume protein on a regular basis are also at a lower risk of getting hip fractures, as compared to those who do not.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.