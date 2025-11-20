Hyderabad gynaecologist shares 5 evening snacks to eat during periods: ‘Banana with peanut butter…’

Are period cramps making you fall into a vicious loop of guilt and binge eating? Around evening time, when the itch to sink your teeth into something fried or sugary hits, it feels difficult to resist. And when you give in, the already charged hormonal mood during periods activates guilt for abandoning your clean eating plans. Period cramps increase cravings. Watch out what you add to your plate!(Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Is it normal to crave snacks in the evening? To clarify this, HT Lifestyle reached out to Sujatha Stephen, chief dietician at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad. And the bigger question, is it okay to binge on snacks? The dietician assured that it's all about selecting the right ones. “As a dietician, I often recommend that women select the right snacks during periods can make a big difference,” Sujatha said. The right ones also help mitigate period symptoms, making it more manageable.

Are evening cravings during periods normal?

Sujatha clarified that evening cramps are actually normal. “Evening cravings are natural,” she reminded, that it's biology and not just emotional eating.

But here's a trick everyone needs to be aware of when it comes to period snacking. “The most effective way to handle period-related cravings is by noticing which foods trigger symptoms and choosing those that provide relief,” the dietician explained. In other words, some snacks may worsen cramps, fatigue and bloating, while others may lift your mood and make you feel satiated.

5 best snacks for evening cravings during periods

Add these healthy snacks to your diet!(Picture credit: Made with Chat GPT)

Dietician Sujatha highlighted the importance of proper nutrition and what to keep in mind while selecting your evening snacks. Instead of letting your emotions decide, make sure your choices fit the basic checklist of nutrition. Empty-calorie foods don't offer any real benefits and will only aggravate your period symptoms.

The dietician recommended these nutritious snacks, along with safe frequency/portion:

1. Almonds (10–12 nuts): A handful of almonds gives magnesium to relax muscles and healthy fats for steady energy.

2. Banana with peanut butter (1 medium banana + 1 tsp) : Potassium in bananas reduces bloating, while peanut butter adds protein to keep you satisfied.

3. Greek yoghurt with berries (½ cup) : Calcium in yoghurt eases cramps. Berries add antioxidants to fight inflammation and stress.

4. Dark chocolate (1 ounce) Rich in magnesium and iron, dark chocolate lifts mood and reduces fatigue. Choose 70% cocoa or higher.

5. Roasted chickpeas (¼ cup) : Packed with protein, fibre, and iron, they help fight tiredness and keep blood sugar stable.

In the end, the dietitian also stressed the importance of staying hydrated during periods, with safe options being water and herbal tea. Caffeine may worsen the symptoms for some, so it's better to be mindful of it. She also called out the comfort foods. They are usually processed, salty and sugary, and can worsen bloating. Another habit many people may fall into is overeating far beyond safe limits. The dietician reminded that it is vital to eat small portions and listen to body's cues.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.