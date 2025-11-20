Fitness trainer shares 3 things to keep in mind if you are trying to lose weight during menopause: ‘Your progress will…’

Perimenopause and menopause are already challenging transitions - a phase when your body shifts gears, hormones fluctuate and energy levels can feel unpredictable. Trying to lose weight during this time can feel even harder, not because you’re failing, but because your body is working overtime to keep you stable, strong and protected. The usual approaches don’t always work the same way, and pushing too hard can sometimes leave you feeling even more drained. It’s a stage that calls for patience, gentleness and smarter strategies rather than sheer force. Trying to lose weight during menopause might be difficult.(Pexel)

Fitness trainer Raj Ganpath - founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy - has outlined three key principles to keep in mind if you’re trying to lose weight during perimenopause or menopause. In an Instagram video posted on November 20, the fitness coach highlights, “This is a very tough time in your life and this is a time when you need to be calm, patient, and kind to yourself.”

Your progress will be slow

According to Raj, progress often slows down when you’re trying to lose weight or improve fitness during perimenopause or menopause - but that doesn’t mean you’re not putting in the effort, nor does it mean your body is working against you. He explains, “It's actually quite the opposite. This is a phase of your life where your body is going through a lot of changes. At this point of time, your body is trying to take care of you. It is reducing your basal metabolic rate. It is conserving energy. It is making sure that you don't burn too much energy, and are fatigued, stressed, weak and in pain.”

The fitness trainer reminds women to be patient with themselves and their bodies, and to work with their physiology rather than against it. Be kind to yourself, avoid pushing too hard, and keep the bigger picture in mind - focus on what feels right and sustainable.

Less cardio, more strength work

The fitness coach recommends going easy on the cardio, while focusing more on strength training instead, because the latter helps preserve muscle. He explains, “The reason you are not progressing fast is because your basal metabolic rate is low. This is because every day you are losing muscle because you don't have as much oestrogen in your body as you did before. The only way to combat this is doing more strength training. That will ensure that you're able to maintain the amount of muscle mass you have in your body so your metabolic rate doesn't drop drastically.”

He recommends strength training three to five times a week, paired with one or two sessions of well-paced cardio, and making daily walking a non-negotiable part of your routine.

Stop thinking about eating less

Raj emphasises the importance of choosing foods that make you stronger, rather than fixating on cutting things out during perimenopause - a habit that often leaves women feeling weaker and more exhausted. Instead, he encourages focusing on meals that keep you nourished, resilient and energised. He highlights, “The goal here is to eat less junk food, starchy food, fatty foods, foods that don't make you feel good, and eat more protein and vegetable rich foods. As a general rule, this is a time when you need to take care of yourself, not a time when you have to shrink yourself. So, think about eating well instead of eating less.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.