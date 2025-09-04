'Your mood swings could be the start of perimenopause': Menopause coach reveals 7 signs of hormonal shifts

For decades, women have been conditioned to expect premenstrual syndrome (PMS), those well-known symptoms that signal the end of one menstrual cycle and the beginning of another. But what happens when the cycle itself starts to shift and lose its familiar rhythm? Enter the world of Perimenopausal Mood Mayhem (PMM), a phase characterised by emotional, cognitive, and physical changes. This rollercoaster experience often catches women by surprise, particularly those in their late 30s and 40s, who may be balancing career pressures, parenting teenagers, and caring for ageing parents. Suddenly, their bodies begin to rewrite the rules. Periods become erratic, moods swing unpredictably, and restful sleep becomes a distant memory. Unlike PMS, PMM lacks a consistent pattern; it lingers and disrupts life in various ways. Your mood swings now have a rational explanation, reveals Menopause Coach(Adobe Stock)

What is perimenopause?

Perimenopause is defined as the transitional phase that can last anywhere from 8 to 10 years before menopause, which is marked by 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period. During this time, fluctuations in estrogen and progesterone levels create hormonal chaos that triggers various symptoms. Unfortunately, many women misattribute these symptoms to stress, overwork, or mental health issues, as per the National Institute of Mental Health.

How do you know if it is PMS or perimenopause?

The key difference between PMS and PMM lies in duration and unpredictability. PMS usually arises predictably, following ovulation and is alleviated by menstruation. PMM, however, often feels like an ongoing battle with no apparent cause or solution, radically altering women’s lives, as per Harvard Health.

How does mood change during perimenopause?

The hormonal shifts of perimenopause impact neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which influence mood, focus, and motivation, as per the Journal of Midlife Health. As a result, many women experience heightened emotions such as irritability, anxiety, and sadness.

These emotional fluctuations can be invisible to others, leading women to feel misunderstood and unappreciated. They may be dismissed as “overreacting” or “too sensitive.” "The impact on relationships and work productivity can be profound, while medical professionals sometimes fail to connect the symptoms to hormonal changes, prescribing antidepressants or sleep aids instead. This dismissive attitude can foster feelings of shame, frustration, and isolation," menopause coach Tammana Singh tells Health Shots.

What are the symptoms of hormonal changes in women?

Recognising the signs of perimenopause can help you take control of your health and overall well-being. Menopause coach Tammana Singh shares seven key indicators:

Heightened anxiety or depressive spells: Unexplained emotional lows and anxiety attacks may become more frequent. New or worsening PMS symptoms: If your PMS seems to be intensifying or changing, it might be a sign of perimenopause. Night sweats and insomnia: Experiencing sudden sweating during the night or difficulty sleeping can significantly disrupt rest. Brain fog or forgetfulness: Mental clarity may decrease, resulting in forgetfulness or difficulty concentrating. Sudden weight gain: Weight gain, particularly around the abdomen, can signal hormonal changes. Migraines or joint pain: Increased headaches or joint discomfort may indicate shifts in hormone levels. Irregular or heavier periods: Changes in menstrual cycle regularity or flow can be a telling sign.

How to manage hormonal changes during perimenopause?

Awareness is crucial when navigating this transitional phase. Understanding that hormonal changes drive these symptoms allows women to seek appropriate help rather than blaming themselves.

Here are some methods to consider:

Track your hormonal patterns: Using apps, journals, or simple calendar notes can help you connect mood changes with variations in your menstrual cycle, as per the Journal of Medical Internet Research. Look for patterns that emerge over time. Rethink self-care: The approach to self-care during this phase requires more than just surface-level solutions, as per the American Psychological Association. Focus on restorative practices such as:

Deep breathing exercises

Journaling

Professional therapy

Gentle movements like yoga or tai chi can help regulate cortisol and estrogen levels.

3. Build a menopause-ready lifestyle: Healthy lifestyle choices can alleviate some perimenopausal symptoms. Consider:

Introducing foods rich in phytoestrogens (flaxseeds, sesame seeds, tofu).

Maintaining good sleep hygiene—consistent sleep schedules, a comfortable sleep environment, and practices that promote relaxation.

Starting a strength-training regimen to support muscle and bone health.

4. Get informed support: Seek out professionals well-versed in hormonal health, such as:

Functional medicine practitioners

Integrative gynaecologists

Specialists knowledgeable about Ayurveda

Therapists who can guide you through lifestyle shifts based on current research

Hormonal changes may challenge us, but they also open the door to deeper body awareness and self-acceptance.