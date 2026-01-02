Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares 4 unconventional but effective ways to change your diet overnight

As the new year begins, it’s a good time to rethink not just what you eat, but how you make everyday food choices. Building healthier eating habits doesn’t require extreme diets or drastic restrictions - small, conscious changes can go a long way in improving your nutrition, energy levels and overall wellbeing. By making intentional choices and setting up simple systems that support healthier decisions, you can create sustainable food habits that actually last well beyond January. Try out Dr London's recommendations to build healthier eating habits!(Unsplash)

Dr Jeremy London, a cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, has outlined four unconventional yet practical strategies to help you build healthier eating habits in 2026. In an Instagram video shared on January 2, the heart surgeon explains how small, intentional lifestyle changes at the start of the new year can set the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable way of living throughout the rest of the year.

Change your environment

Dr London recommends thoughtfully reorganising your fridge and pantry so that healthier foods are front and centre and easy to reach, while junk food is kept out of sight, making better choices the default rather than a daily battle of willpower. He suggests, “Change your environment. Purge the fridge, the freezer, and the pantry. Make junk food inconvenient.”

Meal prep

The heart surgeon advises preparing meals in advance - before you get hungry - so that nutritious options are always within easy reach, reducing impulsive food choices and making it far easier to stick to healthier eating habits. He explains, “Meal prep before you get hungry. Meal preparation makes healthy choices more convenient rather than using convenience to justify unhealthy choices.”

Reward yourself

Rewarding yourself for small wins can build motivation and encourage you to keep making healthy choices. Dr London stresses, “Acknowledge when you follow through on the promises you make and reward yourself.”

Share your wins

The cardiologist explains that sharing even small wins with your loved ones can make the journey more enjoyable while also creating a sense of accountability that helps you stay committed to your goals. He highlights, “Win with others. Not only is it more fun to share small wins with otherst, but it can help hold you accountable. Focus on progression over perfection. The goal isn't to jump on a short-term diet, but to build a sustainable nutritional plan.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.