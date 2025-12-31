Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares 4 smart hacks to protect yourself from flu in winter: ‘Use soap…’

As temperatures drop and flu season sets in, falling ill can start to feel almost inevitable. But while cold weather may increase your risk, getting the flu isn’t unavoidable. Simple, consistent daily habits can play a powerful role in protecting your health and strengthening your body’s defences during the colder months. Try out Dr London's recommendations to safeguard your health.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Heart surgeon explains the difference between the 2 types of arterial plaques and the disease risks they pose

Dr Jeremy London, a cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, has outlined four practical ways to protect yourself from catching the flu during the cold season. In an Instagram video shared on December 31, he explains that while eliminating risk entirely isn’t possible, simple, consistent daily habits can significantly strengthen your protection and support overall health.

Wash your hands

One of the most basic yet effective ways to maintain hygiene and prevent flu-causing pathogens from entering your system is washing hands thoroughly and frequently. Dr London explains, “Wash your hands and wash them often. Use soap or alcohol sanitiser, especially if you've been out in public. Respiratory infections typically enter your body through your eyes, nose, and mouth, so clean hands matter.”

Flu shot

The heart surgeon advises getting vaccinated for the flu, noting that it can help lower the risk of infection and reduce the severity of symptoms if you do fall ill. He highlights, “This is not a silver bullet, but it is effective at decreasing risk and the severity of the flu. Vaccines are a personal choice - your body, your rules.”

Prioritise the 3 health pillars

Dr London emphasises committing to the three core pillars of health - sleep, nutrition, and exercise - which together help strengthen the body’s ability to fight off infections. He explains, “Double down on the big health pillars: sleep, nutrition, and exercise. Pulling these major levers matters here more than ever.”

Supplementation

The cardiologist advises considering immunity-supporting supplements to help lower the risk of catching the flu. He recommends, “The big three - vitamin D, vitamin C, and zinc - have all been shown to support immunity.” Dr London also highlights that while there is no way to prevent the flu or cold entirely, proactive preparation to safeguard yourself can go a long way.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.