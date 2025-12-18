Zinc for immunity: Doctor explains 5 ways it will can help you beat cold and flu faster in winter

Winter brings cosy vibes, but it also marks a rise in cold and flu cases. Dry indoor air and close contact with others increase our bodies' vulnerability to seasonal infections. While many people turn to vitamin C to stay healthy, another essential nutrient often gets overlooked, which is zinc. Boost your winter immunity with zinc: doctor-approved tips! (Adobe stock )

Dr Prarthana Shah, MBBS, MSc, Integrative Health Coach, tells Health Shots that zinc is a vital micronutrient that plays a key role in respiratory health. Known as a "gatekeeper" for the immune system, zinc helps the body respond quickly to invading viruses, potentially shortening the duration and severity of cold and flu symptoms.

Understanding how to incorporate this powerhouse mineral into your winter routine can make all the difference in maintaining your health this season.

5 benefits of zinc for immunity in winter

⁠Supports antiviral immune response

Zinc is essential for the activation of T cells and Natural Killer Cells, which are responsible for identifying and destroying virus-infected cells. Zinc is essential for the immune system's rapid and effective response to cold and flu viruses, which are more prevalent during the winter season.

Helps reduce the duration and severity of colds

According to the Journal of Research in Siddha Medicine, taking zinc when the symptoms of the common cold are experienced can help lessen the severity and duration of the illness. Zinc prevents the replication of the virus, especially rhinoviruses, thus suppressing the duration of the disease caused by the said virus.

Strengthens the body's physical barriers

Zinc plays important roles in maintaining mucosal barriers in the nose, throat, and upper respiratory tract, which serve as the first line of defence against invading pathogens. This makes it harder for the virus to gain entry, especially when the air is dry, which is often the case during the winter season.

Regulates inflammation and prevents immune burnout

Although inflammation is a normal phenomenon associated with the immune response, chronic inflammation can exacerbate symptoms. Another property of zinc is its ability to help manage inflammatory cytokines and thus prevent chronic immunity.

⁠Supports faster tissue repair and recovery

It is also essential for cell growth. When infections attack the body, it requires the regeneration of immune cells. These cells need zinc to repair the tissues damaged by the virus.

Who is at risk for zinc deficiency?

"Zinc deficiency is more common than people realise, especially in vegetarians, older adults, and those with frequent infections," says Dr Shah.

How to boost your zinc intake?

To strengthen winter immunity through zinc, Dr Shah recommends focusing on these sources:

Plant-based foods: Pumpkin seeds, nuts, legumes, whole grains

Animal-based foods: Seafood, lean meats

Supplements: Consider only when dietary intake is low (consult a professional).

FAQ’s: Zinc for immunity

What role does zinc play in immunity?

Zinc supports immune function by activating T-cells and natural killer cells, helping the body identify and fight virus-infected cells.

Can zinc help reduce the duration of a cold or flu?

Yes. Taking zinc at the first sign of symptoms may help interfere with viral replication, thereby shortening the duration of illness and easing its severity.

Who is most at risk of zinc deficiency?

Vegetarians, older adults, and individuals with a history of frequent infections are more likely to have low zinc levels, which can compromise their immunity.

How can I safely increase my zinc intake?

Zinc can be obtained through foods like pumpkin seeds, nuts, legumes, seafood, and lean meats. Supplements are an option if dietary intake is insufficient; however, it is recommended to consult a healthcare professional first.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)