Delhi AQI slips into severe category as cold weather and dense fog disrupt daily life; Netizens express frustration

Delhi woke up to another difficult morning on Monday, as falling temperatures and heavy pollution pushed air quality into the danger zone. Delhi's worsening AQI left large parts of the capital struggling with low visibility and poor air. Delhi weather update: rising pollution levels draw sharp reactions from netizens as AQI crosses 450 mark(PTI)

Overnight, the temperatures dipped to 8.2°C, according to the India Meteorological Department. Air quality also crossed into the Severe Plus category, breaching the 450 mark in several areas.

Fog alert issued, visibility drops across capital

The IMD issued a yellow alert for dense fog on Monday, warning of reduced visibility during early morning hours. Commuters also reported slower traffic movement, particularly on roads and highways leading in and out of the capital.

Airport advisory issued amid dense fog across Delhi

The Delhi Airport also released an advisory cautioning passengers about possible delays. “Due to dense fog, flight operations may experience disruptions. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimize inconvenience to passengers. For the latest flight updates, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused,” the advisory said.

Netizens react to Delhi pollution crisis

As visuals of dense smog circulated online, social media platforms were filled with reactions. One person commented: "A vlogger posted a video of pollution outside of her flat in Delhi NCR. We are literally living in a gas ch@mber."

"Punjab Delhi area is so hazy. What is this pollution man. How are people surviving. This feels like some doomsday movie," wrote another. "Messi Delhi Tour Cancelled due to Pollution.." a third person joked.

Others directed criticism at authorities. “Suggestion for Delhi: A ‘Pollution Marathon’. All ministers must participate during peak AQI — no masks. Only then will Delhi’s air quality stop being ‘manageable’. Lead by example.”

Another added: “Every post I see about Delhi’s pollution situation makes me want to sing the havan karenge havan karenge song.”

Officials have not announced new emergency measures yet, although the situation remains under close watch as winter conditions begin to settle in.

FAQs

Why is Delhi’s AQI worsening right now?

Falling temperatures and dense fog have trapped pollutants, pushing Delhi’s air quality into the severe category.

How bad is Delhi’s air quality currently?

Delhi’s AQI has crossed the 450 mark, placing it in the ‘Severe Plus’ category.